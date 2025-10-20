See how Scholes St Catharine's Primary share their love of reading with community in the latest Class Act picture profile

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Staff and pupils at St Catharine’s CE Primary School, Scholes, have celebrated the opening of their community “library shed,” which aims to provide free accessible books for all ages of members of the community.

This initiative aims to foster a culture of learning, promote literacy and enhance personal development within the community, by offering a wide range of resources, the community library will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, intellectual growth and community engagement. It is open to all members of the public to help encourage a love of reading within our wider community.

The rules are simple: take a book, read and enjoy, return or exchange!

Assistant headteacher Laura Fulster said: “Our community library is dedicated to our late Chair of Governors, Mr David Ryder, who had an unwavering passion for education, our school, pupils and community.

"He was a true advocate for promoting a love of reading and this community book shed will allow our school community (and wider community) to honour his dedication to education.”

CLASS ACT

Leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux and Wigan Council have provided financial support from their Brighter Borough funding to help the school establish their community library project.

CLASS ACT

Staff and pupils are delighted how successful their community library has been since the official opening.

CLASS ACT

The community library is dedicated to late Chair of Governors, Mr David Ryder, who had an unwavering passion for education, the school, pupils and community. He was a true advocate for promoting a love of reading and this community book shed will allow our school community (and wider community) to honour his dedication to education.

CLASS ACT

Related topics:Scholes
