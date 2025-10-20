This initiative aims to foster a culture of learning, promote literacy and enhance personal development within the community, by offering a wide range of resources, the community library will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, intellectual growth and community engagement. It is open to all members of the public to help encourage a love of reading within our wider community.

The rules are simple: take a book, read and enjoy, return or exchange!

Assistant headteacher Laura Fulster said: “Our community library is dedicated to our late Chair of Governors, Mr David Ryder, who had an unwavering passion for education, our school, pupils and community.

"He was a true advocate for promoting a love of reading and this community book shed will allow our school community (and wider community) to honour his dedication to education.”

