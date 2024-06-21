Seeds sown for sustainable growth at Wigan care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the sad passing of a resident, a Wigan-based care home has used funeral donations to fund the start of a sustainable garden.

Evelyn Dickinson called Norley Hall home for two years and in that time her love of gardening shone through.

Norley Call Care Home is part of the Millennium Care Group which has five homes in Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Will Southworth, Cynthia Hodgson, Anne Holgate & Julia Entwistle at Norley Hall Care Home

When fit and able Evelyn took pride in her beautiful garden, so it was only right the family's generous donation was put to good use. In homage to her passion, the funds have provided a budding opportunity to kick-start a multipurpose sustainable garden.

Will Southworth, Kitchen Assistant at Norley Hall Care Home, will be working on the initiative:

“We were looking at ways we can make the home more sustainable, while also creating new activities for residents and the local community. It was suggested that we purchase some vegetable tubs and accessible planters to get the ball rolling.

“The generous donation from Evelyn’s family has given us the tools we need to start working towards our goal which we’re sure she’d be delighted with. So far, the weather hasn’t been great, but with perseverance and patience I’m confident we’ll start to supply the home with fresh fruit and vegetables that can be part of their five a day.”

Lynn Dickenson, Evelyn’s daughter-in-law, said:

“The home was amazing for my mother-in-law. We wanted to do something for the other residents that they could all benefit from. Rather than go to a charity and be unsure what they’d do with it.

“We thought the care she received from Norley Hall deserved some recognition. We can’t thank the home and the staff enough. We couldn’t be happier with how the donation is being spent.”

Providing more than produce it will enhance the daily lives of Norley’s residents by adding to their varied activity plan, even incorporating intergenerational activities and community work in which the home is already heavily involved in.