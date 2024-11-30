Seven decades on: Queen's first Wigan visit and other 1954 events

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
It’s 70 years since the late Queen Elizabeth II first visited Wigan as monarch and this gallery features a number of pictures from that royal occasion in 1954.

But there are other images of news and sporting events of that vintage to enjoy too.

.

1. Wigan scenes in 1954

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. The Queen accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh arrives in Wigan in 1954, the year after her Coronation

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. Crowds waiting on Wallgate to greet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The new Queen was visiting to Wigan to open the John McCurdy Hall, which went on to form part of Wigan Technical College (Wigan and Leigh College) on Parsons Walk

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. The Queen arrives at the John McCurdy Hall

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:QueenElizabeth IIWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice