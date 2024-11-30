But there are other images of news and sporting events of that vintage to enjoy too.
1. Wigan scenes in 1954
. Photo: STAFF
2. The Queen accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh arrives in Wigan in 1954, the year after her Coronation
. Photo: Submitted
3. Crowds waiting on Wallgate to greet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The new Queen was visiting to Wigan to open the John McCurdy Hall, which went on to form part of Wigan Technical College (Wigan and Leigh College) on Parsons Walk
. Photo: Submitted
4. The Queen arrives at the John McCurdy Hall
. Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.