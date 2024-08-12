Seven years at the top for Wigan borough care provider

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carers at Belong at Home Atherton the not-for-profit community support service operated by dementia specialist, Belong, are celebrating landing a place in the UK’s top home care groups for the seventh year in a row.

Based on independent reviews on leading comparison website, homecare.co.uk, Belong at Home teams throughout the North West and West Midlands have been named in the country’s Top 20 Large & Mid-size Home Care Groups 2024 – the only not-for-profit service in the country to have won the award every year since 2018.

One daughter of a client reviewed: “Staff have provided excellent support for my mum, who has mixed dementia. All the staff are caring yet friendly and professional, and my mum feels very at ease with the carers that visit. I highly recommend Belong at Home Atherton.”

Another said: “From day one, I had complete confidence that Dad's needs would be met and his care would be of the highest standard. They went above and beyond, sometimes in challenging circumstances. I can't thank the staff enough for the care and love they showed my dad and the support they gave me.”

Belong at Home Atherton celebrate their award success.

The carers support people in their homes in and around Atherton, as well as those residing in the Belong village apartments to live independently, with the achievement recognising their outstanding performance assisting older people with one-to-one personal care, housekeeping, food preparation, as well as running errands, helping with excursions and offering companionship. Clients also have the option to take advantage of the Experience Days day care service at their local Belong village, for which the team can help with transport.

Andrew Shield, head of operations at Belong at Home, said: “We are very pleased that the hard work and dedication of our teams is recognised by our customers and their families, and we are grateful for their feedback – it really is encouraging. They are the experts in what they need, and we are privileged to support them to live their lives as independently as they can.”

The accolade comes as the organisation continues its recruitment drive, providing opportunities for support workers, as well as training roles for local people new to care. Its ‘for people, not profit’ status enables it to continuously reinvest in its team to provide award-winning care to customers. Belong at Home is one of the few community care operators to recompense colleagues for travel time between appointments.