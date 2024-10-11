Share your experience: public invited to give their views on children’s ADHD services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS Greater Manchester wants to improve children’s Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) support and is asking the public to share their views.

ADHD is part of a group of neurodevelopmental challenges – things that affect how our brain works. Based on national data, it is estimated that there may be nearly 30,000 children and young people with ADHD in Greater Manchester.

It is recognised that waiting times are long, causing stress and anxiety for children and families, sometimes leading to worsening symptoms. There is also variation across Greater Manchester with different places having different offers of support. Parents and carers have also questioned the use of medicine in treatment plans without enough consideration for wellbeing and social support.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “ADHD affects people’s day-to-day lives in many ways, and by seeking people’s views, we want to ensure that services better meet the needs of children in the future.

“We are experiencing rising demand for support and information and recognise where we aren’t getting it right for everyone.

“We know that more needs to be done so children who need it can get a timely diagnosis. Our priority is to make sure that children and young people who are most in need get help and support quickly and that all their wider needs are considered”.

NHS Greater Manchester, which is responsible for making decisions about health services in the city-region, has worked closely with professionals from the NHS, schools, and social care, as well as families, children, and young people to understand the issues with services and where improvements could be made. It is now inviting anyone living or working in Greater Manchester to have their say.

There are several ways people can get involved including completing a survey, joining a lived experience group, attending a focus group, or getting in touch via phone including text and email. To find out more visit the NHS Greater Manchester website.

This project is part of a bigger piece of work called our ‘Neurodiversity Programme’ to improve how we care for children with conditions like ADHD and autism, and aligned with national programmes we are also supporting.