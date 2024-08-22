Share your views: an honest conversation on making our NHS fit for the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every day in Greater Manchester, thousands of people are seen by the health and care professionals that make up our NHS and receive great care. However, waiting lists have grown, some people struggle to access some services, or find it hard to know where to go for help and support.

The NHS in Greater Manchester, the body responsible for making decisions about health services across Greater Manchester, is keen to hear from people living and working in Greater Manchester about what they feel is working well and what could change to improve both their experience of getting care and their health.

NHS Greater Manchester is inviting people to share their views in a public engagement exercise, ‘An NHS Fit for the Future’, from now until the autumn.

The first face-to-face event will be in Manchester on Thursday 12th September between 1:30pm and 4:00pm. Register online to attend. An online event is being held on Microsoft Teams on Wednesday 25th September between 6:00pm and 7:30pm. Register online to attend.

This programme will give stakeholders and local communities the opportunity to understand issues faced by the NHS locally including its financial position; tackling waiting times; care and support for long-term conditions and improving the prevention of ill health; as well as giving their views on what matters most and how they think the NHS should shape services for the future.

Mark Fisher, chief executive of NHS Greater Manchester said:

“We know how much the NHS means to people and that day in day out, people rely on its many services and receive great care. However, we know that we aren’t getting everything right, so we want to hear from people living in Greater Manchester on what matters to them and what they feel they need from their health service.

“We’ll be running a series of face-to-face and online events across Greater Manchester which we’ll advertise on our website, social media channels and through other organisations.

“We’d encourage people to get involved and have their say and share details with their local communities so we can ensure as many people as possible get to have their say.”

You can find details of the ‘Fit for the Future’ programme on NHS Greater Manchester’s website: An NHS Fit for the Future | Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership (gmintegratedcare.org.uk) and sign up for updates.