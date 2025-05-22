Shevington councillor warns residents about a spate of attempted vehicle break-ins

A councillor working with police community support officers (PCSOs) has issued a safety alert to residents after a series of attempted thefts of and from vehicles.

Coun Paul Collins joined forces with the PCSOs to warn people in Shevington that there has been a lot of suspicious behaviour recently and urging the public to keep cars and vans secure.

He said: “Our PCSOs informed me of a current investigation and potential threat involving potential perpetrators testing doors of parked vehicles along streets.

“If vehicles are unlocked any valuables left inside the vehicle can easily be stolen and the vehicle itself could be stolen much easier which could cause issues with insurance claims if the vehicle isn't locked when parked.”

Coun Paul Collins with PCSOs Amanda and Andy

Coun Collins advised residents to “Always be vigilant with your property, keep vehicles locked and keep valuables out of sight to protect from opportunist thieves.”

He said: “Due to the nature of the crime, this can affect all areas.”

He added that if residents have CCTV or ring door bells they should keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour and ensure it is reported properly by dialling 999 for crimes in progress or 101 for non-urgent issues.

The councillor said: “By working closely with our police team, my ward colleagues, Couns Mike Crosby and Vicky Galligan, and I are able to keep up to date with current issues and exchange intelligence that can help to resolve crime and warn residents of current threats."

He added that councillor and police surgeries are a valuable opportunity for residents to meet their political representatives and law-keepers face to face, and that they provide people with the support they need, especially those without online access.

The surgeries are held between 10am and 11am every Saturday at the Shevington Library.