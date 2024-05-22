Shortlist announced for the fifth Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The only Greater Manchester-wide awards which recognise the exemplary contributions of our whole health and care workforce has announced its 2024 shortlist and the stories are as inspirational as ever.

The Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are organised by NHS Greater Manchester and were first held in 2018. They are an opportunity to show recognition and gratitude to those working hard to improve the health and wellbeing of the people in our communities.

Over 500 nominations were received this year, each sharing the extraordinary stories from across our employed and unwaged workforce. Nominations were submitted for 13 different categories, including Leadership, Innovation and Community Champion.

Nominations have come in from across the health and care sector of all ten boroughs of Greater Manchester. Many include the contribution of staff who have dedicated years to working in the sector while others are making great leaps at the start of their health and care journey. Some of the nominations detail those striving to tackle health inequalities within communities, while others have volunteered their own time to help improve the lives of others. One thing is for sure – all those nominated are well-deserving of award and recognition.

The 2024 shortlist includes a chef, a football club secretary, a team of midwives and a MacMillan dementia nurse! All shortlisted nominations will be considered by a judging panel and the winners announced at a sponsored event on 11 July 2024.

Mark Fisher, Chief Executive of NHS Greater Manchester, said: “Congratulations to the nominees who have made the shortlist for this year’s Champion Awards. It is inspiring to hear of their outstanding contributions and work to improve the lives of the people of Greater Manchester.

“These awards really highlight the important role of the staff and volunteers from a range of backgrounds and disciplines who support our services.

“I’m so glad we get to honour those working so hard each and every day – good luck to all of those who have been shortlisted.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are back again for their fifth year. The variety of individuals and teams shortlisted across Greater Manchester is outstanding - from midwives, to care workers, and charities helping the homeless and mental health services. I’m really pleased that they are getting the recognition they deserve, and I look forward to finding out more about their hard work and innovation at the awards ceremony in July.”

FINAL SHORTLIST

Collaboration Award

GM Sexual Violence Pathfinder Project - Greater Manchester Rape Crisis (VCSE), GM Resilience Hub (Pennine Care, NHS), MASH (VCSE), Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Manchester Foundation Trust, NHS), Trafford Rape Crisis (VCSE), We Are Survivors (VCSE)

Greater Manchester Cancer Academy - Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, Workforce and Education Team

Stockport Targeted Practice Education Programme Working Group - SMILE (Stockport Multi-professional Integrated Learner Experience)

Community Champion Award

Adele Owen - Greater Manchester Suicide Prevention & Bereavement Support Programme Manager, NHS Greater Manchester

Antonia Gough - Founder and Trustee, Homeless House

Open Door - Mental Health Crisis Safe haven, Making Space

Employer/Workplace of the Year

Persona Care and Support

C4 Care

Making Space

Equalities Champion

Jody Petersen - Practice Educator and Sean Griffiths - Plaster Technician, both at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

Nicky Timmis - Public and Patient Involvement and Engagement Manager, Health Innovation Manchester

Saima Kausa, Rifat Naz, and Suleman Qayyum - Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) champions for NHS Tameside and Glossop Talking Therapies, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Innovation Champion

Theatre and Surgical Team – The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Radcliffe Place Multi-Disciplinary Project Team - Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Stockport Health Protection Team - Public Health, Stockport Council

Leadership Champion

Jennifer Wilbourn - Clinical and Operational Lead, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Sam Stockdale - Psychological Service Manager, Open Door, Mental Health Crisis Safe haven, Making Space, Stockport

Dr Vikas Gupta - PCN Clinical Director, Denton Primary Care Network

Learner of the Year

Patricia Bromley - Assistant Head Chef, Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Kristopher Randles - Apprentice Occupational Therapist, Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Natasha Diallo - Support Worker, Making Space

Lifetime Achievement Award

Memory Nyahunzwi - Director & Registered Manager, Rainbow Personnel & The Olive Pathway

Lorraine Burgess - Macmillan Dementia Nurse Consultant and Queens Nurse, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Maeve Keaney - Director for REACHe, Salford Royal Hospital

People's Champion

Shelly Dunec - Support Coordinator, Creative Living Centre

Adam Hardaker - Supported Living Manager, Turning Point, City of Manchester Supported Living Service

The Lotus Team - Specialist Bereavement Midwives, Wythenshawe Hospital

Rising Star

Candice Scambler - Registered Manager (Residential), Supportability

Laura Whitaker - Transfer of Care Administrator, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust

Janaki Chodavarapu, Physiotherapist, Stockport Learning Disability Services, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Team of the Year

Stroke Therapy Team - Stockport NHS Foundation Trust

Health & Inequalities Team - Wigan Borough Federated Healthcare Ltd, Wigan North and Central Primary Care Network

Salford Primary Care Together Inclusion Service - Salford Primary Care Together

Volunteer Champion

Rona Barbour - Answer Cancer Champion, Answer Cancer

Katie Wilson – Volunteer, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Chris Shaw - Club Secretary, Place2Place

Wellbeing Champion

Kyra Li-Lowe - Administrative Assistant, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust

Steph Pacey - Head of Medicines Optimisation, NHS Greater Manchester (Manchester locality)