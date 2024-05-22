Shortlist announced for the fifth Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards
The Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are organised by NHS Greater Manchester and were first held in 2018. They are an opportunity to show recognition and gratitude to those working hard to improve the health and wellbeing of the people in our communities.
Over 500 nominations were received this year, each sharing the extraordinary stories from across our employed and unwaged workforce. Nominations were submitted for 13 different categories, including Leadership, Innovation and Community Champion.
Nominations have come in from across the health and care sector of all ten boroughs of Greater Manchester. Many include the contribution of staff who have dedicated years to working in the sector while others are making great leaps at the start of their health and care journey. Some of the nominations detail those striving to tackle health inequalities within communities, while others have volunteered their own time to help improve the lives of others. One thing is for sure – all those nominated are well-deserving of award and recognition.
The 2024 shortlist includes a chef, a football club secretary, a team of midwives and a MacMillan dementia nurse! All shortlisted nominations will be considered by a judging panel and the winners announced at a sponsored event on 11 July 2024.
Mark Fisher, Chief Executive of NHS Greater Manchester, said: “Congratulations to the nominees who have made the shortlist for this year’s Champion Awards. It is inspiring to hear of their outstanding contributions and work to improve the lives of the people of Greater Manchester.
“These awards really highlight the important role of the staff and volunteers from a range of backgrounds and disciplines who support our services.
“I’m so glad we get to honour those working so hard each and every day – good luck to all of those who have been shortlisted.”
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are back again for their fifth year. The variety of individuals and teams shortlisted across Greater Manchester is outstanding - from midwives, to care workers, and charities helping the homeless and mental health services. I’m really pleased that they are getting the recognition they deserve, and I look forward to finding out more about their hard work and innovation at the awards ceremony in July.”
FINAL SHORTLIST
Collaboration Award
GM Sexual Violence Pathfinder Project - Greater Manchester Rape Crisis (VCSE), GM Resilience Hub (Pennine Care, NHS), MASH (VCSE), Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Manchester Foundation Trust, NHS), Trafford Rape Crisis (VCSE), We Are Survivors (VCSE)
Greater Manchester Cancer Academy - Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, Workforce and Education Team
Stockport Targeted Practice Education Programme Working Group - SMILE (Stockport Multi-professional Integrated Learner Experience)
Community Champion Award
Adele Owen - Greater Manchester Suicide Prevention & Bereavement Support Programme Manager, NHS Greater Manchester
Antonia Gough - Founder and Trustee, Homeless House
Open Door - Mental Health Crisis Safe haven, Making Space
Employer/Workplace of the Year
Persona Care and Support
C4 Care
Making Space
Equalities Champion
Jody Petersen - Practice Educator and Sean Griffiths - Plaster Technician, both at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
Nicky Timmis - Public and Patient Involvement and Engagement Manager, Health Innovation Manchester
Saima Kausa, Rifat Naz, and Suleman Qayyum - Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) champions for NHS Tameside and Glossop Talking Therapies, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Innovation Champion
Theatre and Surgical Team – The Christie NHS Foundation Trust
Radcliffe Place Multi-Disciplinary Project Team - Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Stockport Health Protection Team - Public Health, Stockport Council
Leadership Champion
Jennifer Wilbourn - Clinical and Operational Lead, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Sam Stockdale - Psychological Service Manager, Open Door, Mental Health Crisis Safe haven, Making Space, Stockport
Dr Vikas Gupta - PCN Clinical Director, Denton Primary Care Network
Learner of the Year
Patricia Bromley - Assistant Head Chef, Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
Kristopher Randles - Apprentice Occupational Therapist, Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
Natasha Diallo - Support Worker, Making Space
Lifetime Achievement Award
Memory Nyahunzwi - Director & Registered Manager, Rainbow Personnel & The Olive Pathway
Lorraine Burgess - Macmillan Dementia Nurse Consultant and Queens Nurse, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust
Dr Maeve Keaney - Director for REACHe, Salford Royal Hospital
People's Champion
Shelly Dunec - Support Coordinator, Creative Living Centre
Adam Hardaker - Supported Living Manager, Turning Point, City of Manchester Supported Living Service
The Lotus Team - Specialist Bereavement Midwives, Wythenshawe Hospital
Rising Star
Candice Scambler - Registered Manager (Residential), Supportability
Laura Whitaker - Transfer of Care Administrator, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust
Janaki Chodavarapu, Physiotherapist, Stockport Learning Disability Services, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Team of the Year
Stroke Therapy Team - Stockport NHS Foundation Trust
Health & Inequalities Team - Wigan Borough Federated Healthcare Ltd, Wigan North and Central Primary Care Network
Salford Primary Care Together Inclusion Service - Salford Primary Care Together
Volunteer Champion
Rona Barbour - Answer Cancer Champion, Answer Cancer
Katie Wilson – Volunteer, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Chris Shaw - Club Secretary, Place2Place
Wellbeing Champion
Kyra Li-Lowe - Administrative Assistant, Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust
Steph Pacey - Head of Medicines Optimisation, NHS Greater Manchester (Manchester locality)
Dr Steve Bradshaw – Mental Health Advisor, NHS Greater Manchester