Singing group for people living with dementia launches in Wigan

A weekly singing group that encourages people living with dementia to revisit memories locked in history by singing classic songs and well-known hymns has launched in Wigan.

The sessions take place every Wednesday at the church and charity’s community centre in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, located on Chapel Street, with the next session taking place on Wednesday, May 15. Children from the local school and the local care home will be in attendance and other members of the community are encouraged to attend.

The ‘Golden Memories’ sessions are drop-in, free of charge and start at 1:30 pm followed by refreshments, welcoming anyone living with dementia and their carers to reminisce in a safe space. The group is also open for anyone looking for friendship and who loves to sing with others.

Elaine Rogers, church leader of The Salvation Army in Ashton-in-Makerfield said: “Golden Memories is a brilliant way to promote living well with dementia and we hope that in every session we can bring a boost to someone’s day as well as creating intergenerational communities.

“Involving local school children and members of the wider community in the sessions allow a range of groups, with a range of needs, to integrate, understand each other and build friendships, resulting in a positive impact on everyone. The songs stimulate good memories but also bring a smile to everyone’s faces and the multi-generational approach builds confidence and breaks down barriers. There is a wonderful mix of songs, good friendly conversation and a powerful form of music therapy. Our arms and doors are open and we welcome everyone.”

The ‘Golden Memories’ sessions enable a relaxing social activity that offers a safe place for participants to enjoy themselves and revisit long lost memories. Carers also have an opportunity to socialise and develop a support network of other people in similar situations.