Sir Billy Boston visits St John Fisher

A group of pupils, from the school on Baytree Road, were treated like VIPs themselves when they attended the recent Wigan v Huddersfield game to witness the Warriors’ celebrations for Sir Billy’s knighthood. Unfortunately, the man of the moment was rather in demand, and the boys didn’t get to meet him.

Up stepped the school’s Inclusion Manager and Deputy Designated Safeguarding Lead, Gareth Murray - Sir Billy's grandson - who arranged for the living legend to go along with his wife Joan - Lady Boston - and meet the boys and a few more of the school's very own RL stars!

Sir Billy allowed students to hold his knighthood and MBE medals, shook hands, signed autographs and posed for photographs, leaving everyone in awe and with a wonderful memory of meeting such an incredible man.

