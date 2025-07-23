Sir Billy Boston with St John Fisher Headteacher Alison Rigbyplaceholder image
Sir Billy Boston with St John Fisher Headteacher Alison Rigby

Sir Billy Boston visits St John Fisher

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 16:36 BST
Pupils and staff at St John Fisher Catholic High School were honoured by a very special visit from rugby league icon Sir Billy Boston, MBE - the first rugby league player in the sport’s 129-year history to receive a knighthood.

A group of pupils, from the school on Baytree Road, were treated like VIPs themselves when they attended the recent Wigan v Huddersfield game to witness the Warriors’ celebrations for Sir Billy’s knighthood. Unfortunately, the man of the moment was rather in demand, and the boys didn’t get to meet him.

Up stepped the school’s Inclusion Manager and Deputy Designated Safeguarding Lead, Gareth Murray - Sir Billy's grandson - who arranged for the living legend to go along with his wife Joan - Lady Boston - and meet the boys and a few more of the school's very own RL stars!

Sir Billy allowed students to hold his knighthood and MBE medals, shook hands, signed autographs and posed for photographs, leaving everyone in awe and with a wonderful memory of meeting such an incredible man.

Sir Billy Boston meets Year 8 Girls Rugby League team players at St John Fisher

Sir Billy Boston meets Year 8 Girls Rugby League team players at St John Fisher Photo: Submitted

Billy Boston's MBE and knighthood medals at St John Fisher Catholic High School

Billy Boston's MBE and knighthood medals at St John Fisher Catholic High School Photo: Submitted

An audience with Sir Billy Boston at St John Fisher Catholic High School

An audience with Sir Billy Boston at St John Fisher Catholic High School Photo: Submitted

Sir Billy Boston, Lady Boston and their grandson Gareth Murray with the Year 8 Boys Rugby League team at St John Fisher

Sir Billy Boston, Lady Boston and their grandson Gareth Murray with the Year 8 Boys Rugby League team at St John Fisher Photo: Submitted

