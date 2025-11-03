Skelmersdale gym helps raise £38,000 for Barnardo’s

By Sally Jones
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:10 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 16:12 GMT
Members and staff took part in a four-hour combat class as part of the fundraising efforts at Bannatyne Health Clubplaceholder image
Members and staff took part in a four-hour combat class as part of the fundraising efforts at Bannatyne Health Club
Members and staff at Bannatyne Health Club in Skelmersdale have helped raise £38,000 for Barnardo’s through a week of fundraising activities.

The Birch Green-based club, located at the Northway Centre, joined Bannatyne’s 65 other sites across the UK to support the national charity, contributing to an overall total of more than £190,000 raised for Barnardo’s over the last three years.

Most Popular

Locally, the Skelmersdale team threw themselves into events including a four-hour Les Mills combat class and a Zumbathon, all designed to raise funds and awareness for vulnerable children and families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Duncan Bannatyne, Chief Executive and Chairman of The Bannatyne Group, praised the efforts of staff and members, saying: “The passion and creativity shown by our members and teams never fails to amaze me. Each year they come together with such energy to make a real difference to young people’s lives.”

He added: “This partnership with Barnardo’s means a great deal to everyone at Bannatyne, and I’m delighted that our collective efforts continue to bring hope and support to families who need it most.”

Barnardo’s chief executive, Lynn Perry, also thanked those involved, saying: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in these amazing fundraising efforts at Bannatyne Health Clubs. Your generosity helps us continue supporting children, young people and families across the UK.”

In the last year alone, Barnardo’s supported 356,200 children, young people, parents and carers across the country through 760 services, backed by more than 17,300 volunteers.

Bannatyne Skelmersdale has said it plans to continue working with local members and the wider community to support future fundraising efforts.

Related topics:BarnardoSkelmersdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice