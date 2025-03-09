Skelmersdale marked International Women’s Day in style!

On Saturday 8 March (International Women’s Day) dozens of people came to a free drop-in event in Skelmersdale Library to explore the topic of women and asthma through stories and textile crafts. Members of the local community, young and old, mingled with researchers, nurses, artists and craftspeople. People shared or listened to personal experiences of asthma while embroidering tablecloths and coasters. Children took part in fun activities including colouring, stamping and blowing bubbles.

The event was one of a series taking place in Skelmersdale, Birmingham and Tower Hamlets (London) as part of the Women and Asthma project, led by asthma researchers at Imperial College London in collaboration with The Sewing Rooms (Skelmersdale), Craftspace (Birmingham) and Stitches in Time (Tower Hamlets).

Everything made in the workshops will form part of a large-scale art installation that will return to Skelmersdale in September 2025.

Ellen Dowell, the creative producer of Women and Asthma, said:

Embroidered 'lung' flower

‘We started the Women and Asthma project two years ago but this was the first public event. It was lovely to be in such a welcoming space in Skelmersdale and to see people taking time out of their weekend to craft and share stories.’

Maggie Priestley, a project participant from Ormskirk, added:

‘I have had asthma since I was a child and always “just got on with it”. In recent years it’s gotten worse and cold days leave me gasping for breath and looking for my inhaler like a mad thing! I have been surprised there is so much interest in this project. I’ve been delighted to meet the academics – it’s been an education! And I’ve loved doing the crafts and meeting other people with asthma.’

Kim Williams, Nurse Consultant in Paediatric Emergency Medicine at Ormskirk Children’s Emergency Department, said:

Women crafting and chatting

‘Every day I see lots of children with asthma attacks. Asthma often runs in families, so mothers play a key role in managing it and knowing when to seek help, particularly for girls, given how asthma is affected by hormones. This project is important in raising awareness about the effect of hormones in asthma because teenage years are critical for young women taking control of their own health, and well-controlled asthma can mean minimal symptoms.’

Professor Clare Lloyd, Professor of Respiratory Immunology at the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, added:

‘As lab-based researchers we’re keen to develop better treatments for asthma and face-to-face interactions put everything in context. And seeing my students who are creative scientifically creating beautiful crafts has been eye-opening and fun. Overall, it is rewarding for us as researchers but also for the public, who have an opportunity to share their stories.’

Instagram: @womenandasthma