Slimming World does Race for Life 2025

Local slimmers show support for Cancer Research UK by taking part in Race for Life and raising over £5000 for the charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2013, Slimming World members have raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series. This year over 400 events are taking place across the UK and we were lucky enough to attend two events with our team of consultants and members. Members ranged from 3k to 10k with some taking part in the famous Pretty Mudder. All monies raised through race for life events help fund Cancer Research world-class research to over 200 types of cancer including breast, bowel, prostate, lung, testicular, brain, leukaemia and children’s cancers.

Being overweight doesn’t mean that someone will definitely develop cancer. But being overweight makes it more likely that someone will develop it, than if they are a healthy weight. A person’s exact risk will depend on lots of factors, including things they can't change such as age and genetics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can improve people’s health and help reduce the risk of 13 different types of cancer.

Local Slimming World consultants

The Body Magic physical activity support programme is simple, clear and easy to follow and can fit it into busy lifestyles and our Slimming World programme, which is based on real and sustainable behaviour change, helps our members to achieve their weight-loss goals and introduce physical activity into their lives at their own pace. Through weekly support members are encouraged to move more, more often helping to make physical activity an enjoyable part of their everyday life. They also meet other like-minded people, make friends and have fun – just like members will be demonstrating at every Race for Life event this summer!

Some of the members who took part in Race for Life had never envisaged they would actually be able to walk 5k never mind run it. It really does make us overjoyed as consultants to see our members flourish before our eyes.