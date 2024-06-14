Slimming World Group raises £1,440 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
The highlight of this fundraising campaign was the involvement of several members in the Race for Life, an annual event organized by Cancer Research UK.
The online donations collected for Cancer Research UK further emphasises the group's dedication to combating this pervasive illness.
The total raised for Cancer Research UK added an additional £215 to their impressive tally, pushing their grand total of fundraising efforts to nearly £2,000 since Catherine became a consultant.
As we celebrate this incredible achievement, let us acknowledge and thank Catherine Cleary and her members for their unwavering dedication and generosity.
Their efforts remind us that community action can have a profound and lasting impact.
The funds raised for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Cancer Research UK will undoubtedly touch many lives, providing comfort, hope, and the promise of a brighter future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.