Slimming World Group raises £1,440 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

The community spirit of Catherine Cleary's Slimming World groups in Daisy Hill and Hindley Green has once again shone brightly. These members have successfully raised £1,440 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, showcasing the power of collective effort and determination.

The highlight of this fundraising campaign was the involvement of several members in the Race for Life, an annual event organized by Cancer Research UK.

The online donations collected for Cancer Research UK further emphasises the group's dedication to combating this pervasive illness.

The total raised for Cancer Research UK added an additional £215 to their impressive tally, pushing their grand total of fundraising efforts to nearly £2,000 since Catherine became a consultant.

Members of Catherine's Slimming World group participating in Race For Life

As we celebrate this incredible achievement, let us acknowledge and thank Catherine Cleary and her members for their unwavering dedication and generosity.

Their efforts remind us that community action can have a profound and lasting impact.