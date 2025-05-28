Slimming World members raise over £1,000 for Race For Life

A few weeks ago, six dedicated members of Cath’s Tuesday Slimming World group, in Hindley Green, proved that real transformation goes far beyond the numbers on a scale. Taking part in the Wigan Race for Life, they raised an amazing £1,128.75 for Cancer Research UK and inspired everyone around them.

Between them, these six women have lost nearly 15 stone thanks to Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, commitment to Body Magic, and the unwavering support of their group. But the event wasn’t about how far they’ve come on the scales; it was about how far they’ve come in confidence and belief in themselves.

Two members, Liz and Linda, took on the personal challenge of learning to run, which was something they never imagined they’d do before starting their Slimming World journeys. With encouragement from the group and their consultant, Cath Cleary, they trained in the weeks leading up to the event and successfully ran the full 5km. In a touching show of team spirit, they then turned back and walked the remainder of the course again with their fellow members.

This year, their consultant, Cath, and Lesley made the decision to walk the course instead of run to support two members whose stories have captured the heart of the whole group: Jill and Jean. Jill, who has lost an incredible 4 stone 9 pounds in under a year, was the driving force behind the group’s decision to take part. When she joined Slimming World, even standing steadily on her feet was a challenge. But through gradual lifestyle changes, weekly group support, and building up her Body Magic at her own pace, she has transformed her fitness levels and mindset. Seeing her determination to complete the 5km inspired everyone else to sign up too.

Cath and her members

Jean’s resilience was equally remarkable. After taking a fall just the day before the event, many would have rested, but Jean was adamant she would still be there to walk alongside Jill and show her support. Her bravery and loyalty spoke volumes about the kind of community that Slimming World creates.

The group were the last participants to cross the finish line, but they were met with something far more meaningful than a medal. The entire Wigan Race for Life team gathered to cheer them in, clapping and celebrating every step of their journey. “There wasn’t a dry eye in sight,” said the group’s consultant, Cath. For many, this was the first time they had taken part in an event like this, and it won’t be the last.

What happened that day in Wigan is what Slimming World is all about. It’s not just about losing weight; it’s about gaining life. But the true magic lies in the group itself, with the weekly sessions that become lifelines, the friendships that form, and the belief that builds from the inside out. These six women didn’t just raise money for charity. They reminded us all that it’s not about being the fastest or fittest, but it’s about showing up, giving it your all, and finishing together.