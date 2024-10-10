Smoking Rates in Greater Manchester Hit Record Low

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest figures from 2023, show the number of people smoking in Greater Manchester (GM) have dropped to an all-time low. An estimated 284,000 adults (12.5% of the population) now smoke within GM with a record 36,800 adults giving up smoking last year alone. The drop puts GM closer than ever to the national average smoking rates (11.6%) - marking the first time the gap has been less than 1%.

The region's 1.8% reduction in smoking rates demonstrates significant progress toward achieving the city-region’s smokefree 2030 target (5% smoking prevalence or less). In addition to the reduction in general smoking rates, GM has also achieved record lows in smoking among pregnant women with Smoking at the Time of Delivery (SATOD) rates dropping by 50% since 2017, with the current rate at just 6.1% of pregnant women considered smokers at the time of delivery- resulting in 6,000 babies born smokefree since the beginning of the Make Smoking History programme.

Rebecca Fletcher, Director of Public Health for Oldham, and co-chair of the GM Make Smoking History Alliance said: “The Make Smoking History programme is testament to how continued investment and strong partnership working across the NHS, local authorities, public sector stakeholders, the VCFSE sector and people and communities can drive positive change and impact.

Reduction in number of people in Greater Manchester who smoke

“Greater Manchester’s smoking prevalence is now at the lowest it has ever been however our work isn’t done. Together, we have set out an ambitious roadmap to help us deliver a smokefree city-region by 2030 and to create healthier futures for all. The latest data shows we’re on our way to making this a reality.”

Jane Pilkington, Director of Population Health, NHS Greater Manchester, said: "Smoking is an addiction that impacts on all aspects of people’s lives. It is the leading cause of preventable illness and death, and its effects ripple through our communities, affecting not just health but also economic wellbeing. Our poorest and sickest communities pay the price as smoking disproportionately affects those already experiencing poor health and socio-economic challenges, exacerbating existing inequalities and perpetuating cycles of ill health.

“Greater Manchester's commitment to making smoking history plays an integral role in helping to tackle health inequalities and improve the health outcomes of our population.

The latest smoking prevalence rates are reflective of our successful work to stop the start, as well as discourage smoking and the delivery of effective treatment and support to ensure all residents can get the help they need to quit.”

Professor Matt Evison, Clinical Lead for Making Smoking History, NHS Greater Manchester, and co-chair of the GM Make Smoking History Alliance said: "Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable illness and early death in Greater Manchester. It claims thousands of lives each year and leaves many others living with serious diseases like cancer, heart disease, and respiratory conditions. The harm caused by smoking stretches far beyond individual health, affecting families, communities, and putting huge pressure on our health and care services.

“This reduction in smoking prevalence represents a substantial improvement in the health and wealth of the communities of Greater Manchester and demonstrates what can be achieved with the right investment and system-wide approach to reduce the substantial burden of tobacco-related illness and poverty.”

As Greater Manchester continues to make strides in reducing smoking prevalence, the national initiative Stoptober is back this October to provide a crucial opportunity for more smokers to quit. Since its launch in 2012, Stoptober has supported over 2.5 million people in England to quit smoking, with evidence showing that quitting for 28 days significantly increases the likelihood of quitting permanently.

This year, Stoptober aims to encourage England’s remaining five million smokers to take the first step towards quitting. The Department of Health and Social Care has developed a range of resources to support the campaign, including social media assets, posters, and toolkits that can be downloaded by local partners to amplify their efforts.

Find more support and tools to quit smoking at Make Smoking History and NHS Better Health.