Social Care’s Charlene goes for gold

Making later life fun, fulfilling and all about trying new things is very much the mantra of Wigan's Charlene Frodsham, whose approach to supporting the wellbeing of older people residing at Belong Wigan care village has been shortlisted for a top award.

The in-house experience co-ordinator at the Millers Lane facility has been nominated for the Activity Provider of the Year accolade at the National Activity Providers Association Awards.

It singles out outstanding individuals for their dedication, creativity and impact in their role enhancing the lives of others.

Charlene supports older people, some of whom are living with dementia, with the goal of helping them retain their independence and embrace everything life has to offer.

Belong care village, Millers Lane, WiganBelong care village, Millers Lane, Wigan
Belong care village, Millers Lane, Wigan

Recent highlights include organising outings, networking with local schools and inviting children to build intergenerational relationships, and the launch of The Belong Wigan Choir.

Earlier this year saw seaside excursions to Blackpool and Southport, theatre trips to Manchester and cruising rivers via canal boat.

In addition to Charlene’s role building a vibrant experiences programme, she also coordinates day care provision for respite customers, builds links with community organisations, and seeks opportunities for the village to get involved with fundraisers.

Charlene said: “It means the world to me to be nominated for this award. The beauty of my role is that I get to work with amazing people every day and assist them by facilitating what they enjoy and even making some lifelong dreams come true.”

