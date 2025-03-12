SpaMedica Launches Glaucoma Service in Haydock

SpaMedica, the UK’s leading independent provider of NHS cataract surgery, is launching a glaucoma service at its specialist eye hospital in Haydock, where NHS patients will benefit from reduced waiting times for glaucoma assessments, monitoring and treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering a fast-track referral service, SpaMedica Haydock will follow treatment pathways recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), including selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) as a first-line treatment for primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) where appropriate.

Patients will also remain under regular review once their condition is stable, ensuring continued oversight and care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospital will accept referrals from patients across Merseyside and Cheshire, where it’s estimated that there are currently over 24,000 people living with glaucoma, many of whom require regular check-ups to monitor their condition.

SpaMedica

Nationally, glaucoma accounts for around 20% of all outpatient appointments in hospital eye services and the number of people living with glaucoma is predicted to increase by almost a third between 2020-2035.

Claire Wood, Clinical Lead Optometrist (Glaucoma) at SpaMedica said: “There are many different types of glaucoma, but the most common type – primary open-angle glaucoma – is often symptomless at first. Many people might not even be aware that they have the condition, but glaucoma can be very serious if left undetected or untreated and may even lead to permanent sight loss. That’s why it’s so important for people to have regular eye tests.”

“It’s equally as important for patients to be able to access treatment when they need it, which is why we’re proud to be working in close partnership with the NHS and community optometrists to ensure patients receive high-quality care, as quickly as possible. Our glaucoma service will be an all-in-one solution for many patients with primary open angle glaucoma – offering diagnostics, a variety of treatment options, and regular check-ups.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening in 2008, SpaMedica has earned a reputation for excellence, with industry regulator the Care Quality Commission awarding every SpaMedica hospital it has inspected to date a ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ rating. 98% of patients who have reviewed SpaMedica on the NHS website have given the provider a five-star rating, including Haydock patient Mr Dellar, who said:

“Absolutely brilliant. Seamless from start to finish. Wonderful staff. Extremely helpful. And the coffee and biscuits were good too. Faultless throughout.”

Patients who notice any changes to their vision should book an appointment with their optician, who will perform a thorough eye check and refer them for further assessment and treatment if needed. In England, patients can choose which NHS provider they have treatment with.

To find out more visit www.spamedica.co.uk