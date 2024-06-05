Specialist Rescue Equipment by Northern Diver Awarded National Framework Contract
and live on Freeview channel 276
Specialist Rescue Equipment by Northern Diver International Ltd has just been awarded the contract to supply Water Rescue PPE to a new National Framework of UK Fire & Rescue Authorities spearheaded by the NFCC (National Fire Chiefs Council) with the assistance of Kent & Medway Towns Fire & Rescue Authorities. Currently 10 services are included in the Framework, but it is open to all UK Fire & Rescue, Ministry Of Defence and any other Blue Light Emergency Service.
“Having supplied our UK made specialist rescue drysuits and equipment to many services already, this new National Framework is testament to the quality and competitive cost of those products” said Craig McColl, Specialist Rescue Equipment Manager (SRE) at Northern Diver.
Many of the UK’s Fire & Rescue and Police Search teams currently rely on Northern Diver’s Specialist Rescue Equipment to keep them safe while on operations.
The National Framework allows authorities to do a one stop shop for their needs with Northern Diver SRE providing Drysuits, Under Suits, Skull Caps, Gloves, PFD’s, Life Jackets, Safety Boots and Helmets.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue recently committed to the National Framework and has placed an order for 430 Drysuits. These are on a made to fit basis and the SRE (Specialist Rescue Equipment) team at Northern Diver will be travelling to Lincolnshire to take the measurements of the 430 recipients. These measurements will then be passed on to the Northern Diver Alterations Department here in the UK, and the skilled team will make the required changes ensuring each suit perfectly fits the recipient.
With over 45 years of Elite scuba diving equipment, Northern Diver International Ltd specializes in all things scuba diving across the recreational, rescue, commercial and military sectors. For over four decades, our reputation as one of the world’s leading drysuit and scuba diving equipment manufacturers has gone from strength to strength.
We take great pride in designing and producing our own innovative diving, surface suits and accessories. Whether you are looking for one of our famous made-to-measure drysuits, a new wetsuit, diving accessories to enhance your next expedition, keep you safe while carrying out work duties, or just a bag to carry it all in – we have everything you need and more.
We are also proud to manufacture and supply a wide range of equipment and apparel for many other watersports and on-water activities, including Open Water Swimming, boating, kayaking, surfing and much more. Our friendly, expert team are here to offer guidance and advice should you have any questions or concerns. No matter how big or small the requirement, we are always here for you.
For more information on Northern Diver Specialist Rescue Equipment visit: www.ndiver-rescue.com