Spooky Event in Platt Bridge

Platt Bridge Community Centre in conjunction with Warm and Welcome Spaces held their annual Halloween Party.

Warm Spaces hold a regular Friday morning Bingo session with refreshments so they organised an extended session to include a Halloween theme.

A large number of residents and staff from the nearby Belong Village who regularly attend our sessions joined us and were made to feel part of the Platt Bridge Community.

Belong Village Staff

Fancy dress was optional but we had a great turnout of costumes and lot of people dressed up and enjoyed the fun.

The event started at 10am with our weekly Bingo prize session with refreshments being served, this was followed by a prize raffle, the first prize being a Spooky Halloween cake baked by our own Kimberley (see photo). After the raffle our lunch of Hot Pot and Mushy Peas lunch was served followed by cakes, coffee and tea.

Once lunch had been cleared away we continued the afternoon with music and dancing, being entertained by local female vocalist Chelsey.

The Warm Spaces Halloween Party has become a popular event at this time of year with many local residents getting into the “Spirit” of the occasion.

Ghouls, Ghosts and Witches

We had great feedback about how enjoyable the party was.

In December we will have our annual Christmas Party with a similar extended Warm Spaces session with carols, entertainment and a visit from Father Christmas.

Our volunteers put lots of hard work into fund raising and organising these and any recognition would be appreciated.

Please could I ask if you could give us any publicity about this event or our forthcoming Christmas Party.