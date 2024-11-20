Sporting Challenge receives donation from Bellway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire-based charity Sporting Challenge has received a £300 festive donation from housebuilder Bellway.

Currently building a selection of high quality new build homes at its Lathom Pastures development in Lathom, Bellway was keen to support the charity providing a cash donation towards the cost of its Christmas social events.

Established in 2008, Sporting Challenge is a family-led charity that supports those with learning difficulties and facilitates their involvement in social activities linked to sport.

Adults (aged 18 and over) with a learning disability in West Lancashire have the opportunity to take part in a range of sporting and social activities, such as walking, sailing, aerobics and ten pin bowling, all of which help build physical fitness, self confidence and self esteem while fostering a sense of independence and creating friendships.

A dedicated team of staff run a busy calendar of events, providing transport to and from home to ensure they are accessible to all, and providing much needed respite for member families safe in the knowledge that their young adults are safe, understood and supported.

Sporting Challenge relies heavily on external donations to supplement the financial contributions from its member families.

Activities Organiser Edward McCarthy commented: “On behalf of everyone at Sporting Challenge, thank you to Bellway for this donation which we will likely put towards the cost of our Christmas social events.

“We understand only too well how important these activities are, not only for those taking part, but also to give carers and families a deserved short break each week to support their own quality of life and general wellbeing. We have great feedback from all involved with everyone commenting that events make a real difference to their quality of life and are committed to delivering more sessions and getting more young people involved in the future.”

Sales director at Bellway, Jenny Bell, added: “Community involvement is important to us and we were delighted to provide a donation to Sporting Challenge, the ethos of the charity and the commitment from the team of trustees, volunteers and staff is wonderful to see and we wish everyone a super Christmas social event.”

Located on Neverstitch Road, Lathom Pastures is a beautiful development of two, three, four and five bedroom homes. Perfectly situated in Lathom village, the development is just over three miles from Ormskirk, under five miles from Burscough Wharf and close to charming Lancashire countryside.