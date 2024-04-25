Spring into Health: The Healing Power of Outdoor Exploration in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As psychologist and founder of Private Therapy Clinic, I am always advocating the profound benefits of outdoor exploration and nature walks for mental health. Nature walks offer many mental and physical health benefits. Psychologically, they can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, improving mood and cognitive function. Nature promotes mindfulness, relaxation, and all-round tranquility, improving mental clarity and emotional well-being. Physically, walking in nature boosts physical fitness, enhances cardiovascular health, and lowers blood pressure.

As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, spring offers the perfect opportunity to embrace the great outdoors and reap all of benefits that come with it. Whether you are local or a visitor to the area, Wigan, offers plenty of places to explore if you are in need of a little rejuvenation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the top spots to visit in Wigan is Haigh Woodland Park, a beautiful 250-acre parkland that offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle. With its lush woodlands, scenic walking trails, and picturesque lakes, this iconic park provides an ideal setting for a afternoon stroll, a peaceful picnic, or simply basking in the beauty of nature.

Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan

If you are seeking an active outdoor experience, head to the historical Mesnes Park, located in the heart of Wigan, for tennis courts, a children's play area, and picturesque landscaped gardens. Runners and joggers can take advantage of the park's perimeter, and yoga lovers will find plenty of space to enjoy their practice on the grass.

If you're in need of a breath of fresh air and a Vitamin D hit, head to Pennington Flash Country Park, an expansive nature reserve, located just a short drive from Wigan. With a stunning lake, wetlands teeming with wildlife, and a network of scenic footpaths, there is plenty to explore. Birdwatchers should head to the park's bird hides, cyclists can enjoy the lakeside trail, or simply soak up the sunshine on a bench.

Of course Wigan Pier is a great place for those seeking a sunny walk that blends nature and urban canal history, ending in a decent lunch. Looking for some afternoon excitement? Kittywake Canal Cruises awaits, where you can hop on a canal boat and explore the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad