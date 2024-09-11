St Edmund Arrowsmith welcomes the Mayor of Manchester

We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Manchester into school this morning to give a talk to our Y9 students, as part of their careers "breakfasts with industry" programme.

Mr Burnham spoke about his school years and how his political life began - within the framework of 'inspiring young minds'.

It was an very interesting and inspiring talk, which hopefully will make our young people realise that if you follow your interests and passion, you can have a successful career, with longevity within a field that continues to interest you.

Mr Burnham might have inspired a future politician or even Prime Minister?!