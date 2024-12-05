St. James’ Set Fair for a Bumper Day

The Parents Association at one of Wigan’s leading primary schools is hoping for a highly successful day at its upcoming Christmas Fair.

Taking place at the school between 11am and 2pm on Saturday 7th December, the dedicated parents group at Orrell St James Catholic Primary School have planned what promises to be an exciting three hours.

Featuring market stalls (with a wide variety of goods being sold) a large selection of child friendly games, a tombola, an ‘Elfridges’ giftwrapping service as well as an appetising selection of food and drink readily available, then there promises to be a lot to attract people from the local community and beyond to come and support this event.

The highlight of the Fair is a raffle packed full of highly desirable prizes such as:

Raffle Prizes

- Christmas Day Food and Drink for 8 (worth over £400)

- Knowsley Safari Park Tickets

- Wigan Athletic Family Ticket

- Wigan Warriors Family Ticket

Orrell St. James' Christmas Fair

- Wigan Roller Rink Family Ticket

- Omniplex Cinema Tickets

- 3 PT Fitness Sessions with Emily Corless

With many more prizes available too.

Raffle tickets will be available on the day with the draw taking place around 1.30pm.

Whilst also providing a popular Christmas attraction for the school and the local community, the Fair is also vital in raising much-needed funds for the school.

Every penny raised from the Fair goes back into the education of the children of the school to provide enrichment opportunities both in school and outside school, additional equipment for curriculum subjects, numerous large play installations within school grounds as well as the subsidising of school trips for parents at the time of the cost of living crisis.

Head Teacher Gary Hayes commented, “We are extremely fortunate to have such a supportive, resourceful and well connected Parents Association. The funding situation for all schools is tough currently and every penny they raise helps immeasurably in providing the addiitonal enrichments that we want all of our wonderful pupils to experience. It would be great to see as many people as possible come down and support the event this Saturday.”

Members of not only the school community, the community of Orrell and Billinge as well as visitors from wider afield are welcome to come along and enjoy a fun packed time at what has become a staple of the lead up to Christmas.