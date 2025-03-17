St Patrick's Day pictures: Wigan town hosts colourful parade

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan township’s streets were a sea of green as St Patrick’s Day was celebrated in style. It was the 39th occasion that a parade and associated events were hosted by the Brian Boru Club, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Included in the procession were “St Patrick” followed by 10 Irish Wolfhounds, the Liverpool Irish Pipe Band, two 120-year-old banners (on loan from St Patrick's church in Scholes), Brian Boru with his friend Paddy the Leprechaun, Irish tractors and lots of community groups.

