Included in the procession were “St Patrick” followed by 10 Irish Wolfhounds, the Liverpool Irish Pipe Band, two 120-year-old banners (on loan from St Patrick's church in Scholes), Brian Boru with his friend Paddy the Leprechaun, Irish tractors and lots of community groups.
St Patrick's Day parade, Ashton-in-Makerfield
Brian Boru Club St Patrick's Day parade 2025
Brian Boru Club St Patrick's Day parade 2025
Brian Boru Club St Patrick's Day parade 2025
