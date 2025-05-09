Standish care homes celebrate VE-Day

Care homes in a Wigan-based care village hosted themed parties for their residents, joining the millions celebrating across the country on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Lakeside Care Home and Worthington Lake Care Home, part of the family-run Millennium Care Group, were blessed with amazing weather as residents, staff and guests came together in a fun-filled afternoon.

Both homes sit within the Standish Care Village, a unique development which will soon be complete following the arrival of Langtree Care Home. The outcome will be a community of complete care continuity.

Staff members, Rachel and Sophie, pose for a photo with resident, Gerald Fairhurst all from Lakeside Care Home.Staff members, Rachel and Sophie, pose for a photo with resident, Gerald Fairhurst all from Lakeside Care Home.
Staff went the extra mile, dressing up in 1940s regalia, performing hits of the ages and decking the Village in Union Jacks while residents feasted on afternoon tea and soaked in the tunes.

Shiela Fisher, local Lay Minister, started the proceedings with a reading, a prayer and the national anthem to ramp up the patriotism.

Gail Howard, Home Manager at Lakeside Care Home, said:

“Today is a very special landmark for the country and a time that still lives long in many of our residents’ memories, some of whom are over 100!

“The celebration was a perfect time to reminisce, connect with loved ones and a great opportunity for our staff to strengthen bonds with the residents. At Lakeside, we love to dress up, have fun and of course enjoy a song and dance.”

Aaron Greaves, Marketing Manager at Millennium Care, said:

“Yesterday, the Standish Care Village came alive with celebrations. It was amazing to hear the residents’ wartime stories as they enjoyed the entertainment set on by the homes.

“It’s always great watching staff, residents, their families and friends of Millennium get involved and we know that will only grow with the opening of Langtree Care Home.”

For more information about the Standish Care Village, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/

