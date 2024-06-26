Standish Globe Runners raise £1,200 for local boy's treatment for Cerebral Palsy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During spring this year members of Standish Globe Runners took part in a number of charity events, including an Easter Bunny Run and a Race Night at the Globe Inn.

Through our efforts, and with the help of local businesses and the community, we raised a magnificent £1,200 for Patrick Jennings, the young son of the owners of the Siam House takeaway, just across the road from our HQ at The Globe Inn in Standish.

Patrick has Cerebral Palsy, and his family have been trying to raise £50,000 to pay for stem cell treatment.

At the end of March members of Standish Globe Runners dressed in Easter fancy dress and took to the streets of Standish with collection buckets, running 5 miles around the centre of Standish.

Standish Globe Runners presenting a cheque for £1,200

Following this, we held a Race Night at The Globe Inn in May, with members from both the Standish Globe Runners and Standish Globe Walkers taking part in a fun evening’s entertainment.