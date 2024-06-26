Standish Globe Runners raise £1,200 for local boy's treatment for Cerebral Palsy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Through our efforts, and with the help of local businesses and the community, we raised a magnificent £1,200 for Patrick Jennings, the young son of the owners of the Siam House takeaway, just across the road from our HQ at The Globe Inn in Standish.
Patrick has Cerebral Palsy, and his family have been trying to raise £50,000 to pay for stem cell treatment.
At the end of March members of Standish Globe Runners dressed in Easter fancy dress and took to the streets of Standish with collection buckets, running 5 miles around the centre of Standish.
Following this, we held a Race Night at The Globe Inn in May, with members from both the Standish Globe Runners and Standish Globe Walkers taking part in a fun evening’s entertainment.
Standish Globe Runners would like to thank all the local people who donated to our fundraising, and a huge thank you to all the local businesses who helped us by donating prizes for the Race Night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.