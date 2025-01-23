Star returns: professional actor inspires St John Fisher drama students
Rising star Shannon, who left the Beech Hill school in 2014, and recently got her big break playing one of the leading roles - Liza Hardacre - in Channel 5’s period drama The Hardacres.
She held a question and answer session in the very department that nurtured her talent for acting.
During the lesson, drama students were able to quiz Shannon on all aspects of working in the acting industry.
Topics covered included the filming of The Hardacres in Ireland, advice about getting an agent and, despite the many rejections, persevering with auditions. Shannon also told those too shy or nervous to get up on stage, not to let fear of what others may think stop you from doing something you love.
Drama teacher Liz Dandy thanked Shannon for giving up her time to come in and said: "It was so lovely to hear how Drama at SJF inspired Shannon to pursue acting as a career. We cannot wait to see what she does next!"