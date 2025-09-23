Steel signing marks major milestone in £48.8m net zero campus redevelopment at Wigan & Leigh College

Delivered by Willmott Dixon on behalf of the Department for Education (DfE), the redevelopment will create a new three-storey, 10,811m² state-of-the-art learning environment that will be net carbon zero in operation (NCZiO).

The Steel Signing event brought together college leaders, students, Willmott Dixon and the DfE to celebrate the progress made so far and to mark the structural phase of construction.

Among the guests were former Wigan & Leigh College student Millie Simms, who studied Design, Planning & Surveying in Construction T Level. Millie completed her industry placement with Willmott Dixon during her course and, this summer, secured a degree apprenticeship with the company.

She joined current apprentice Jacob Heavens, who is also developing his career with Willmott Dixon, to represent the next generation of talent benefitting directly from the project’s investment in skills.

Anna Dawe, Principal and Chief Executive at Wigan & Leigh College, said: “This is an exciting time for the college as we see our vision take shape. Signing the first steels is a symbol of our commitment to building a sustainable, future-ready campus that equips our students with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

The redevelopment is being procured through the DfE construction framework and will include a 40% biodiversity net gain, extensive soft landscaping, photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, renewable energy solutions and on-site energy offsetting.

Once completed in 2027, the new campus will feature seminar rooms, IT suites, laboratories, a restaurant, a florist, and a hair and beauty salon providing students real-world experience alongside their studies.

Michael Poole-Sutherland, North West Director for Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re proud to be delivering this transformative educational facility for Wigan & Leigh College which will serve the community for generations to come.

“The 14,000 people who choose to study here every year are at the heart of everything we do, and we share the college and the DfE’s commitment to creating a legacy of opportunity.

“To date, we’ve supported three Wigan & Leigh College T-Level students with industry placements and delivered two T-Level employer led projects, supporting a further 12 students to complete their course requirements.

"In partnership with our local supply chain partners, the project has created two new job opportunities for Wigan residents and our team have volunteered 106 hours delivering careers talks and industry workshops at the college and local schools.”

Throughout the build, Willmott Dixon will ensure the existing campus remains fully operational, drawing on its extensive experience of delivering major projects in live environments.

The redevelopment of Parsons Walk Campus will not only transform the student learning experience but also support the college’s ambition to play a leading role in sustainability, skills and economic growth across the region.