Stephensons completes a year of activity in support of The Brick

The national law firm, Stephensons, is proud to announce the successful completion of a 12-month programme of activities in support of the local anti-poverty and homelessness charity, The Brick.

The Brick operates across Wigan and Leigh, providing crucial support in housing, personal development, food and health, financial wellbeing, and training and employment.

Employees from across Stephensons have passionately participated in a variety of activities, culminating in a significant contribution to the charity's mission.

Following The Brick being chosen as Stephensons' annual Charity of the Year, team members from the firm engaged in a broad range of efforts to support the charity. Over the past twelve months, these activities included a 20-mile walk across Wigan borough, participation in the Wigan 10k run, a summer fun day, and numerous themed events throughout the year. Stephensons' staff also volunteered their time to help decorate The Brick’s Young Person’s Hub.

Through these collective efforts, Stephensons has successfully helped generate over £18,000 to support The Brick in its mission to help individuals rebuild and change their lives for the better.

Reflecting on the past year of fundraising, David Baybut, Chairman at Stephensons, said: “The Brick is a wonderful example of how charities can transform people’s lives. Its work has always been vital, but during this cost-of-living crisis, it has been a crucial lifeline to many in the Wigan area. I am so pleased that the efforts of our colleagues over the past year will help this work to continue.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, also expressed her gratitude: “We are incredibly thankful to Stephensons for their unwavering support and dedication over the past year. Their efforts have made a substantial impact, and the funds will go a long way in helping us continue our work to support those in need.”

