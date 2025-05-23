Stephensons recognised as one of The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2025

Stephensons, the Wigan-based law firm, has been included in the prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for 2025. The firm was recognised as one of the 115 best ‘Big’ organisations to work for. The accolade recognises exceptional employers that demonstrate strong leadership, support employee wellbeing, and foster inclusive, high-performing workplace cultures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunday Times partnered with employee-experience platform WorkL to deliver fresh insights into what makes a Best Place to Work. The awards use 26 questions from WorkL’s employee engagement survey, developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and other independent parties to most accurately monitor employee engagement, wellbeing and discretionary effort in the workplace. To achieve a high overall engagement score, an organisation must score well across WorkL’s six-step framework:

1. Reward and Recognition

2. Instilling Pride

Stephensons was named one of the country's best 'Big' employers.

3. Information Sharing

4. Empowerment

5. Wellbeing

6. Job Satisfaction

Stephensons' Equity Partners

Stephensons earned some of the highest marks in the categories of Empowerment, Job Satisfaction, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing and Wellbeing. The firm’s overall engagement score was 15% higher than the average engagement rate in the legal profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 300 staff across multiple locations, Stephensons has long been recognised as a progressive employer in the legal sector. From its award-winning apprenticeship programme to flexible working practices and mental health support initiatives, the firm continues to invest in the success and wellbeing of its team.

This recognition follows a string of recent accolades for the firm, including national legal awards and top-tier rankings in both the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners.

Sean Joyce, managing partner at Stephensons said:

"We are incredibly proud to be named one of The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work for 2025. This recognition is a testament to the positive and inclusive culture we have built at Stephensons. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain committed to creating an environment where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to thrive.”