Stephensons recognised as one of The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2025
The Sunday Times partnered with employee-experience platform WorkL to deliver fresh insights into what makes a Best Place to Work. The awards use 26 questions from WorkL’s employee engagement survey, developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and other independent parties to most accurately monitor employee engagement, wellbeing and discretionary effort in the workplace. To achieve a high overall engagement score, an organisation must score well across WorkL’s six-step framework:
1. Reward and Recognition
2. Instilling Pride
3. Information Sharing
4. Empowerment
5. Wellbeing
6. Job Satisfaction
Stephensons earned some of the highest marks in the categories of Empowerment, Job Satisfaction, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing and Wellbeing. The firm’s overall engagement score was 15% higher than the average engagement rate in the legal profession.
With over 300 staff across multiple locations, Stephensons has long been recognised as a progressive employer in the legal sector. From its award-winning apprenticeship programme to flexible working practices and mental health support initiatives, the firm continues to invest in the success and wellbeing of its team.
This recognition follows a string of recent accolades for the firm, including national legal awards and top-tier rankings in both the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners.
Sean Joyce, managing partner at Stephensons said:
"We are incredibly proud to be named one of The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work for 2025. This recognition is a testament to the positive and inclusive culture we have built at Stephensons. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain committed to creating an environment where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to thrive.”