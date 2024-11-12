Study finds Wigan is ninth most affected North West region by nuisance calls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has revealed that Wigan is the ninth most exploited area in North West by nuisance calls.

Tech company Back Market analysed reports of nuisance calls in the UK since 2015 to determine which areas in the North West are the most affected.

They found that Wigan had over 37,000 reports of nuisance calls from over two million lookups online - making up nearly two percent of all reports in the UK.

The study found that the most common area codes used by nuisance callers in the UK were both London (020) and Manchester (0161).

Phone photo by Ilan Dov on Unsplash

A spokesperson from Back Market believes that unwanted phone calls have ‘become an all too common facet of modern life.’

“Unwanted phone calls have become an all too common facet of modern life, with scammers and marketers regularly making outbound calls that many people would rather avoid.

“These are so common that many people feel apprehensive when they see an unknown phone number, especially if it is a landline.”

In the report, it found that the most common nuisance calls would impersonate large companies such as banks, internet providers and even Amazon.

“Banks were the most frequent institution scammers impersonated, with 50 percent of reports we looked at mentioning matters relating to bank accounts.”

The spokesperson went on to discuss how people can remain safe from the threat of nuisance callers.

They said: “If you are ever suspicious of what you are being told or receive a call out of the blue discussing transactions or account details, never feel bad for hanging up, waiting a few minutes while you find a phone number or other contact information for the institution in question, then contacting them through that trusted and secure contact method.

“Banks often have their customer service number printed on the back of credit and debit cards. You can also find contact information through official correspondence such as letters, bills, or statements."