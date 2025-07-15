Success for Wigan Karate Club in World Championships

Four members of local club Jinsei Dojo have just returned from the World Karate Championships in Malmo Sweden with an amazing 8 medals between them!

Jinsei's athletes represented England on the world stage and all members of the selected students returned from Malmo with medals, comprising 2 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze. Since its inception a year ago, the club has grown steadily and now has over 75 students, in Wigan, Warrington and St Helens.

Under national federation Kanzen England, the club plans to increase student squad numbers going for selection for the Europeans in Latvia later this year. The club is a not for profit CIC and has been actively involved in promoting karate in local schools throughout the borough.