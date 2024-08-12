Summer fair shines at Wigan care villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dementia specialist Belong has hosted its annual summer fairs, welcoming local people to join its residents and colleagues for the joyous community event.

This year's bonanzas at villages Belong Atherton, and Belong Wigan in Platt Bridge featured all the fun of the fair from family games and face painting, to live entertainment and the browsing of artisan gift stalls from independent traders.

The event formed part of the village's vibrant programme of experiences for customers, with its not-for-profit status allowing it to focus on a number of varied activities, both in and outside of the village, and including welcoming people from the locale.