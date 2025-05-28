Support for Wigan Families Lands Admiral Nurses Top Award Nomination

Specialist dementia nurses at not-for-profit care village operator, Belong, have landed a coveted finalist shortlisting at the Dementia Care Awards 2025, for their work supporting older people and their families throughout the Wigan community and beyond.

Belong Admiral Nurses, Bridget Lawler and Caroline Clifton are up for the Admiral Nurse Award which recognises innovation, and ‘real-world difference’ made by those working in the role in partnership with Dementia UK.

The pair help Belong customers and their families navigate dementia with advice and signposting throughout the journey, for example, assisting arranging assessments with healthcare professionals, sitting in on social services meetings, or advising how to secure finance. They are also typically a first port-of-call for new customers, visiting their homes to guide them and offer moral support as part of the moving in process into Belong's villages in Atherton and Wigan.

Now, the duo has been nominated for the accolade owing to the success of B’s Memory Cafe, a widening of their service to people living in the local area. The monthly drop-in invites guests for a coffee and a chat, often alongside an activity or entertainment, giving a welcome chance of respite to those attending.

Belong Wigan care village on Millers Lane.

Caroline Clifton, Admiral Nurse at Belong, explains: “People often come to us when a parent or partner has had a dementia diagnosis but they’re unsure of what to do or where to turn, and that’s where we come in. We’ve always been there for Belong customers and we’re pleased to offer our help to those living in the community, too.”

In the lead-up to the upcoming summer awards, the pair has been championing Dementia Action Week as the spotlight is shone on the national campaign to promote awareness of the importance of early diagnosis. Belong Atherton and Belong Wigan doors continue to be open for meet and greets with management, personal tours of its state-of-the-art village, and a chance to enjoy onsite facilities including, bistro, salon, and specialist gym.

Bridget Lawler, Admiral Nurse at Belong, adds: “We’re really pleased to receive a Dementia Care Awards nomination. It's always encouraging to hear how our work helps so many people and to be recognised at national level is a fantastic achievement.”

B's Memory Cafe takes place monthly at Belong Atherton and Belong Wigan. For details of the next session and to book a place contact email [email protected].