Tenant evicted from Wigan home following persistent anti-social behaviour
and live on Freeview channel 276
The enforcement action for 245 Liverpool Road in Hindley was concluded when the bailiff attended and locks were changed earlier this month.
Evidence presented at court detailed anti-social behaviour incidents, including noise related issues, shouting, swearing, loud arguments, slamming doors, persistent dog barking, and damage to property caused by the tenants.
Also, structures in both the front and rear of the property had been built without permission and concerns were voiced about the amount of dog waste left in the garden which impacted on the neighbours.
The tenants moved out of the property in 2023 but did not terminate the tenancy, meaning the council was forced to continue with the claim for possession in Wigan County Court, which means that the property can now be re-allocated to another family.
Julie Middlehurst, assistant director for regulatory services, said: “We have a duty to our wider communities to take strong action when we see prolonged behaviour like this."
The tenant received numerous advice and warning letters, along with visits from council officers in attempts to resolve the issues.
As the anti-social behaviour continued, the council had no choice but to issue a claim to take possession of the property through the courts system.
Ms Middlehurst added: “Thankfully cases where tenants ignore warnings and repeatedly break the conditions of their tenancy agreements are rare".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.