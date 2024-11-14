The Brick and Amazon’s giant toy train brings Christmas joy to families

By cathy midgley
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Families in Wigan have received a special delivery as a life-size toy train, filled with some of the season’s most-wanted toys, stopped off to bring festive cheer to local children in need.

The Brick has teamed up with Amazon through the Multibank charity initiative to make this Christmas memorable for those experiencing financial difficulties by distributing hundreds of gifts.

Founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon, the Multibank initiative was created to meet the needs of families and individuals living in poverty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The giant toy train stopped off at The Brick in Wigan, filled with Amazon’s Top Ten Toys of the Year to distribute to local homes.

Amazon's Giant Toy Train Arrives in WiganAmazon's Giant Toy Train Arrives in Wigan
Amazon's Giant Toy Train Arrives in Wigan

Iconic franchises and toys from family favourites including Hasbro’s Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship Building Toy, Asmodee’s Taco Cat card game, and Snackles surprise plushies by Zuru, providing something special for every child.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: "Financial pressures at this time of year are enormous, but for families on the lowest incomes, they are even greater.

"The Multibank initiative plays a critical role in providing essentials and extra support to vulnerable families, and this Christmas, we’re thrilled to be adding toys to that offering.

"Together, we hope to spread joy, ensure children feel included, and help families celebrate a magical Christmas."

The Brick Team Meet the Giant Toy TrainThe Brick Team Meet the Giant Toy Train
The Brick Team Meet the Giant Toy Train

The Toy Train’s visit was part of a larger Christmas initiative to reach families across the UK, in the lead up to Christmas, with the train stopping off at Multibank sites including Felix’s Multibank in London, The Big House Multibank in Scotland, and Cwtch Mawr Multibank in Swansea.

The train’s stop in Wigan was a standout event. As it arrived at The Brick, families gathered to receive these special gifts, giving the local community an unforgettable experience of celebration, joy, and generosity.

With the help of Amazon, The Brick’s commitment to making a difference in Wigan is stronger than ever, ensuring that hundreds of children can enjoy a brighter Christmas filled with toys, excitement, and memories.

The Brick is part of a wider national coalition of 5 charities, working collaboratively to deliver the multibank initiative. Led by Multibanks UK there are now 5 Multibank in total operating across the UK. The Big House in Fife, The Brick Multibank in Greater Manchester, Cwtch Mawr in Swansea, Felix’s Multibank in London and The Junction Multibank in Teeside.

To find out more about The Brick visit: www.thebrick.org.uk

Related topics:AmazonWiganGordon Brown
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice