The Brick and Amazon’s giant toy train brings Christmas joy to families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families in Wigan have received a special delivery as a life-size toy train, filled with some of the season’s most-wanted toys, stopped off to bring festive cheer to local children in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brick has teamed up with Amazon through the Multibank charity initiative to make this Christmas memorable for those experiencing financial difficulties by distributing hundreds of gifts.

Founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon, the Multibank initiative was created to meet the needs of families and individuals living in poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The giant toy train stopped off at The Brick in Wigan, filled with Amazon’s Top Ten Toys of the Year to distribute to local homes.

Amazon's Giant Toy Train Arrives in Wigan

Iconic franchises and toys from family favourites including Hasbro’s Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship Building Toy, Asmodee’s Taco Cat card game, and Snackles surprise plushies by Zuru, providing something special for every child.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: "Financial pressures at this time of year are enormous, but for families on the lowest incomes, they are even greater.

"The Multibank initiative plays a critical role in providing essentials and extra support to vulnerable families, and this Christmas, we’re thrilled to be adding toys to that offering.

"Together, we hope to spread joy, ensure children feel included, and help families celebrate a magical Christmas."

The Brick Team Meet the Giant Toy Train

The Toy Train’s visit was part of a larger Christmas initiative to reach families across the UK, in the lead up to Christmas, with the train stopping off at Multibank sites including Felix’s Multibank in London, The Big House Multibank in Scotland, and Cwtch Mawr Multibank in Swansea.

The train’s stop in Wigan was a standout event. As it arrived at The Brick, families gathered to receive these special gifts, giving the local community an unforgettable experience of celebration, joy, and generosity.

With the help of Amazon, The Brick’s commitment to making a difference in Wigan is stronger than ever, ensuring that hundreds of children can enjoy a brighter Christmas filled with toys, excitement, and memories.

The Brick is part of a wider national coalition of 5 charities, working collaboratively to deliver the multibank initiative. Led by Multibanks UK there are now 5 Multibank in total operating across the UK. The Big House in Fife, The Brick Multibank in Greater Manchester, Cwtch Mawr in Swansea, Felix’s Multibank in London and The Junction Multibank in Teeside.

To find out more about The Brick visit: www.thebrick.org.uk