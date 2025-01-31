The Brick Charity Shop in Leigh Calls for Volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brick Charity Shop in Leigh, which opened its doors just eight months ago, has quickly become a bustling hub for the local community. Selling a variety of clothes, bric-a-brac, and furniture, the shop is more than just a place to browse – it’s a warm and welcoming space that embodies community spirit and the shop is in need of more volunteers to help with the running of the shop.

Volunteers are at the heart of everything The Brick does. This local charity, known for supporting vulnerable people and those in need, currently has around 80 volunteers across all its services. However, the Leigh shop is in need of more helping hands to keep up with demand. Without the dedication and passion of its volunteers, The Brick simply wouldn’t be able to function.

The volunteer roles available at the Leigh shop include customer service, display planning, receiving and sorting donations and pricing. Each role is vital to the shop’s operation and ensures that it remains a vibrant, accessible space for the community.

Volunteer Coordinator Rose Corns explains the significance of these roles and the benefits of getting involved: “Volunteering with The Brick is more than just helping out – it’s about being part of something bigger. It’s a fantastic opportunity to gain experience for your CV, boost your confidence, and improve your wellbeing. For many of our volunteers, it’s a chance to meet new people, learn new skills, and give back to the community. And for some, it’s even been a stepping stone to paid employment – either here at The Brick or beyond.”

Rose emphasises that volunteering doesn’t require a large time commitment.“We understand that people have busy lives. That’s why we encourage anyone interested to start small – just a few hours a week can make a big difference. From there, you can build your involvement at a pace that works for you. What’s most important is that you’ll become part of The Brick’s close-knit community, where everyone supports one another.”

The Brick Charity Shop in Leigh has already become a much-loved feature of the local area. It’s a place where shoppers can find unique treasures, families can furnish their homes affordably, and locals can come together in a warm, friendly environment. Why not try something new and help to support your local community.

“The truth is, our volunteers are the lifeblood of The Brick,” adds Rose. “We’re so proud of the work they do, but we can’t do it alone. That’s why we’re reaching out to the people of Leigh and beyond to ask for their support. By giving your time, you’ll not only help us keep this shop thriving but also contribute to a cause that changes lives.”

Volunteering is a rewarding experience that makes a lasting impact – both on those you help and on your own personal growth.

To find out more about volunteering opportunities at The Brick Charity Shop in Leigh, please email [email protected], or stop by the shop for a chat.

Together, we can ensure this vibrant shop remains at the heart of our community.

To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk

The Brick Shop in Leigh is located at: 95 Bradshawgate, Leigh WN7 4ND

Opening times: Monday-Saturday 9.30am-4.30pm