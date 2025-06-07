The Brick toasts its volunteers at special party: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Jun 2025, 13:30 BST
The Brick charity in Wigan held its annual Volunteer Celebration Party to honour the time, dedication, and kindness of over 100 exceptional individuals who support the charity year-round. It was held, appropriately, at the Brick Community Stadium as part of national Volunteers’ Week, and featured a quiz, afternoon tea and live music performed by talented students from TMP College and The Buskers.

“This week is all about celebrating the people who give so much to others,” said The Brick CEO, Keely Dalfen. “Our volunteers are the backbone of The Brick. Their compassion and commitment empower everything we do – from running our charity shops and helping at the food community, to offering support in times of crisis.”

The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025 - submitted by The Brick.

1. A Big Thank You

The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025 - submitted by The Brick. Photo: submitted by The Brick

Photo Sales
The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick.

2. A Big Thank You

The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick. Photo: submitted by The Brick

Photo Sales
The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick.

3. A Big Thank You

The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick. Photo: submitted by The Brick

Photo Sales
The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick.

4. A Big Thank You

The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick. Photo: submitted by The Brick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganVolunteers
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice