“This week is all about celebrating the people who give so much to others,” said The Brick CEO, Keely Dalfen. “Our volunteers are the backbone of The Brick. Their compassion and commitment empower everything we do – from running our charity shops and helping at the food community, to offering support in times of crisis.”
1. A Big Thank You
The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025 - submitted by The Brick. Photo: submitted by The Brick
2. A Big Thank You
The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick. Photo: submitted by The Brick
3. A Big Thank You
The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick. Photo: submitted by The Brick
4. A Big Thank You
The Brick held an event celebrating their volunteers, held at Whelan's Sports Bar, Wigan, part of National Volunteers Week 2025. submitted by The Brick. Photo: submitted by The Brick
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.