The Dropouts bring a rock twist to The Early Doors Club
The evening kicked off with an energetic rendition of Tiffany’s "I Think We're Alone Now," which the band transformed with passionate electric guitar riffs and a dynamic beat. The audience, including myself, was immediately captivated by the new rock-infused take on this pop classic.
Another standout moment was their cover of Blink-182’s "All the Small Things." The Dropouts' version stayed true to its rock roots with sharp, crisp guitar work and energetic vocals that had the crowd singing along.
However, the highlight of the night was their reimagined version of Britney Spears's "Oops!… I Did It Again." By slowing down the tempo, The Dropouts gave the iconic pop hit a fresh, introspective feel, turning a playful anthem into a deeper, more emotive experience.
Hearing rock music in the church added a unique twist to the familiar venue, with the acoustics amplifying the intensity of the performance. The Dropouts’ ability to revamp these classics and deliver an animated, engaging show was truly impressive.
A big shoutout to The Early Doors Club for championing local talent and supporting grassroots venues like St. George’s Church. It’s essential to support these local gems and keep the music scene vibrant. Let’s continue to back local artists and events—your support makes a difference!
