The Dropouts bring a rock twist to The Early Doors Club

The Early Doors Club at St. George's Church in Tyldesley featured The Dropouts, a local band fronted by Radio M29’s Bevan Thompson. The anticipation for the show was high, and the band did not disappoint with their electrifying performance of 90s and 2000s pop hits reimagined with a rock twist.

The evening kicked off with an energetic rendition of Tiffany’s "I Think We're Alone Now," which the band transformed with passionate electric guitar riffs and a dynamic beat. The audience, including myself, was immediately captivated by the new rock-infused take on this pop classic.

Another standout moment was their cover of Blink-182’s "All the Small Things." The Dropouts' version stayed true to its rock roots with sharp, crisp guitar work and energetic vocals that had the crowd singing along.

However, the highlight of the night was their reimagined version of Britney Spears's "Oops!… I Did It Again." By slowing down the tempo, The Dropouts gave the iconic pop hit a fresh, introspective feel, turning a playful anthem into a deeper, more emotive experience.

Hearing rock music in the church added a unique twist to the familiar venue, with the acoustics amplifying the intensity of the performance. The Dropouts’ ability to revamp these classics and deliver an animated, engaging show was truly impressive.