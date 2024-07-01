The end of an era for Wigan’s historic clog makers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After three decades of craftsmanship and dedication, Rickards, one of the last remaining shoe repairers & clog makers in Wigan, is closing its doors on Hallgate. This marks the end of a significant chapter for a business that has been a cornerstone of the town’s cultural and historical fabric. The property situated on Hallgate in Wigan town centre will be marketed by local agents, Fazakerley Sharpe.

A Legacy of Craftsmanship

Rickards has been synonymous with quality and tradition since its establishment. Specialising in the creation of traditional clogs, and footwear repairs the business has catered to a loyal clientele who appreciate the art and durability of handcrafted footwear. The workshop on Hallgate has been a hive of activity, where the skilled hands of artisans transformed raw materials into functional and beautiful clogs. The tiny, “Tommy Tin” clogs some of which are two inches in size and displayed within the highstreet window have been hand made by the Rickard family themselves.

Premises on Hallgate

The Hallgate Era

For 30 years, Hallgate has been the heart of Rickards’ operations, with husband and wife, Michael and Ann Rickard operating from the premises, which was purchased originally by Michael’s father, Thomas. Thomas Rickard now aged 90, started in footwear in 1949 initially at Mellings in Newtown and then at Bert Smiths whose shop also used to be on Hallgate, but after returning from National Service he found his job had been taken he then decided to go it alone in 1957 and had shops in Walkden and Bolton. The premises on Hallgate not only housed the workshop but also served as a meeting point for clog enthusiasts and customers from all walks of life. The unique sound of hammers on wood and the sight of finished clogs lining the shelves have been a familiar and comforting presence in the community.

A Glimpse into History

Clogs have a rich history in Wigan, once a staple for workers in the industrial era. Rickards has played a crucial role in preserving this heritage, keeping alive the techniques and designs that have been passed down through generations. Their commitment to traditional methods has ensured that each pair of clogs is a testament to the town’s history.

Clogs made by Rickards

The Decision to Sell

The decision to sell the Hallgate premises has not been easy. However, changing times and evolving markets have led the owners to this bittersweet conclusion. The sale of the business premises marks the end of an era, but it also opens up new possibilities for the future. While the physical location may be closing, the legacy of Rickards’ craftsmanship will undoubtedly endure, with Michael’s brother, John who is still operating from premises at 39, Higher Market Street, Kearsley, Nr Farnworth.