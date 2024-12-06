The fascinating history behind Parbold’s iconic former convent

Specialist heritage property developer PJ Livesey has unveiled the rich history behind the Victorian former convent in Parbold village, which is being restored into a community of 23 exemplary homes.

The restoration will preserve the 19th-century Italian-style villa, known as Lancaster House, celebrating its remarkable history and its role in Parbold’s story over the past two centuries.

The first building on the site was a sandstone house erected in the 1600s, and one of the existing chimney stacks is believed to have survived from this original structure.

Two centuries later, Hugh Ainscough, a local industrialist whose family built flour mills in Parbold, purchased the property.

Image of the historic coach house before its restorationplaceholder image
Image of the historic coach house before its restoration

With 12 children, he soon needed an extension and created a large villa in the style of those owned by Italian princes. Gothic architecture was fashionable in 19th-century Britain, as seen in the rebuilt Palace of Westminster after the fire in the 1840s.

Hugh’s son, Thomas Ainscough, inherited the house upon his father’s death and lived there until his own passing in 1927. Afterward, the house was leased to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, who added a nursing wing in the mid-1980s.

It served as a convent from 1929 for over 90 years, including during the Second World War. The convent closed in 2021 due to the diminishing size of the Order, and the property was subsequently put up for sale.

The development, to be named ‘The Retreat’, aims to preserve the character of the home while creating modern, sustainable housing fit for the 21st century.

Artist impression of the newly built homes and street scene at The Retreatplaceholder image
Artist impression of the newly built homes and street scene at The Retreat

Residents of ‘The Retreat’ will enjoy the tranquil gardens once used by the nuns for reflection and contemplation. Mature trees, hedged walkways, and quiet seating areas will surround the properties, while reopened paths will create a new trail for residents to appreciate the surrounding nature.

Georgina Lynch, Managing Director at PJ Livesey Group, said:

“As custodians of Lancaster House, we have a huge responsibility to celebrate its amazing heritage. You can feel the history of this remarkable building as you walk around, with its grand rooms, sweeping staircase, and ornate ceilings—all of which we’re retaining. At ‘The Retreat’, people can own a slice of Parbold history and live in a truly unique home full of character.”

Plans to transform the historic site were unanimously approved last year, paving the way for the next chapter in the building’s proud history.

Artist impression of the site plan at The Retreatplaceholder image
Artist impression of the site plan at The Retreat

Now available for buyers to reserve off-plan, ‘The Retreat’ will see the main house sensitively refurbished and repurposed into four grand heritage homes, with original features retained. Other historic properties, including an adjoining cottage and stables, will also be reimagined as homes.

Elsewhere, energy-efficient new homes will sit harmoniously alongside the old, built to the highest energy-efficiency standards. These homes will feature extensive insulation, solar panels, EV charging facilities, triple glazing, underfloor heating, and mechanical ventilation systems. Buyers will also have the option to purchase a solar battery storage unit.

Those wishing to receive early information on the homes can register online at: https://www.pjlivesey-group.co.uk/parbold/

