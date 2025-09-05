The Great British Dog Walk: Take on a walking challenge in Wigan and help deaf people combat isolation

National deaf charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is inviting residents in and around Wigan to join dog lovers across the UK in taking on a walking challenge this October, to raise money to train more life-changing hearing assistance dogs and help deaf people combat isolation.

The Great British Dog Walk is a walking challenge, organised by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and sponsored by Specsavers, for which people can choose to walk any distance or route they would like throughout October, either on their own or with friends, family, colleagues and dogs. Every mile walked and every pound raised through sponsorship will help to train more life-changing hearing dogs that will transform the lives of deaf people.

Hearing dogs are trained to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as smoke alarms, alarms clocks, doorbells and even the sounds of a baby’s cry. They also provide love, companionship and emotional support, which is just as important as many deaf people can feel very isolated and disconnected from friends, family, their community and the world around them.

By taking on a walking challenge during October and raising funds to train more hearing dogs, Wigan residents can help combat the isolation of hearing loss and give deaf people connection, companionship and confidence, drastically improving their wellbeing and quality of life.

Lucy, who is profoundly deaf, out and about with her hearing dog Wilbur.

Specsavers has five stores in and around Wigan, including Little Westgate, Sainsbury’s, Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, Carlton Road, Castleford, Salter Row, Pontefract.

Charlotte Hall, Managing Director at Specsavers Audiology, who are sponsoring The Great British Dog Walk, said: “We would love to see as many people as possible in and around Wigan setting themselves a walking challenge to take on during October, to raise money to help train more hearing dogs.

“We have supported Hearing Dogs for Deaf People for a number of years now and have seen first-hand the incredible support their dogs provide, not only by keeping deaf people safe by alerting them to important and life-saving sounds, but also by providing constant companionship and love; helping to combat the isolation that sadly often comes with deafness and hearing loss.

“During October, some of our stores and colleagues will be supporting The Great British Dog Walk by taking on walking challenges themselves, as well as highlighting the campaign to customers, so we are excited to see people walking, connecting, and giving in support of people living with hearing loss.”

Gill Yeates, Head of Community Fundraising at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “Every single person in Wigan who takes on a walking challenge for The Great British Dog Walk will be directly helping deaf people, whether they decide to challenge themselves to do five, ten, fifty or even a hundred miles.

“While you’ll be walking to change deaf people’s lives, you’ll get the added benefit of the many physical and mental health benefits of walking and, if you choose to take on the challenge with friends, family, colleagues or much-loved dogs, the many emotional benefits of spending time with others and being in the great outdoors!”

It is free to sign up to The Great British Dog Walk, and by getting sponsored and raising funds, walkers can receive some ‘pawsome’ rewards along the way. Participants will also receive a free dog bandana on signup, for those who wish to take part with their dog.

For further information and to sign up to take part, visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/greatbritishdogwalk