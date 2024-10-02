Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Academy is supporting this year’s World Mental Health Day (10 October) theme of ‘It’s time to prioritise mental health in the workplace’ and World Values Day (17 October) theme of ‘Bringing Values to Life’.

The Recovery Academy, which is part of Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH), is recognised locally and nationally as a flagship Recovery College. It offers educational and awareness raising courses and resources focusing on recovery, wellbeing, and shared learning, bringing together the expertise of people with learnt experience, and people with lived/living experience.

The Recovery Academy is free to join and open to:

• the general public. • anyone who is experiencing mental health and/or addiction difficulties, and their supporters (family, friends, carers). • (mental) healthcare professionals and professionals from external organisations.

‘It’s time to prioritise mental health in the workplace’.

This year’s World Mental Health Day theme highlights the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace for the benefit of the workforce, organisations, and communities.

The Recovery Academy firmly believes in creating and supporting a positive mental health culture in the workplace. To this end, the Academy provides training and resources to support individuals with their wellbeing as well as bespoke training and resources for organisations. Recipients have included Metrolink, local housing associations, and Greater Manchester faith leaders.

‘Bringing Values to Life’

This year’s World Values Day theme aims to raise awareness of how values help unite us. To support this goal, this term the Recovery Academy is putting a spotlight on their digital resources to bring their core values of ‘inclusivity’, ‘inspiring hope’ and ‘working together’, to life.

The Recovery Academy is for everyone and for people not able to travel to or participate in a face-to-face course, digital resources provide a convenient way to keep learning, support wellbeing, and be part of the Recovery Academy student community.

New digital resources for the Autumn / Winter 2024 term include: e-Learning courses on dyslexia; self-help resources for carers, hoarding disorder, and personality disorders; an e-magazine to support the World Values Day theme of ‘Bringing Values to Life’. There are also new resources for existing topics such as PTSD, sleep, suicide, and worry, etc.

The new term also has over 65 face-to-face courses running in Bolton, Manchester, Prestwich, Salford, Trafford and Wigan. New for this term: Family Connections, Forensic Mental Health, plus re-introduced courses on Family Law (The Basics), Your Legal Rights Under the Mental Health Act, as well as an updated Connect 5 course.

Claire Watson, Head of Service User / Carer Engagement and Improvement at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, with responsibility for the Recovery Academy, said:

“We get lots of feedback from service users and carers that digital resources really help, especially for care givers wishing to work through things with younger people.

“We didn’t use to be very good at this in the Recovery Academy, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced us into the 21st century and I’m a big believer in post-traumatic growth. Out of something really bad can come something really good.

“I hope that wherever you access the digital resources from, and whoever you are with, that they help. Enjoy!” If you would like to learn more about the Recovery Academy and the full range of courses and resources they provide, please visit: https://recoveryacademy.gmmh.nhs.uk/.

You can also contact the Recovery Academy team directly: email [email protected] phone: 0161 358 1771