The UK’s - Wigan-based - largest independently owned blue collar recruitment company becomes employee-owned

One of the UK’s biggest privately owned recruiters has announced today it is an employee-owned business.

The half-a-billion revenue generating Challenge-trg Group, based in Wigan in the Northwest of England, has over 400 full-time employees and has confirmed a majority stake now sits in its employees’ hands.

Founded by brothers Tom and Richard Cropper in 2011, the business has grown organically alongside a strategy of mergers and acquisitions of ethically aligned businesses. The company has always focused on creating a work environment that develops and supports all permanent and temporary employees and with this news it’s demonstrating the ultimate faith in its team.

Tom Cropper, previously CEO of Challenge-trg Group, who moves to Chair of the business, said: “My brother and I began this journey with great ambition, but always focused on being a good employer with people at the heart of everything we do. We take great pride in being able to transfer our stewardship into the hands of our amazing team, which critically ensures continuity for our clients whilst building on our industry leading people vision.

From left to right, Rich and Tom Cropper

“We’re creating a structure that meets all the requirements of becoming an Employee-Owned Trust, but also going further, developing increased communication channels through formal employee forums and representation, providing a greater voice across the business. It’s a really exciting time for our people at every level of the company - we wouldn’t be where we are today without them, and we are grateful to every single one of them who put their heart and soul into our business.”

Challenge-trg Group offers specialist and bespoke end-to-end solutions in recruitment, training, and haulage, underpinned by its own industry-leading technology. The company employs over 400 full-time staff with 25,000 temporary workers on the payroll. The company works with some of the biggest brands in the country but values every client from the smallest businesses to the largest on its client list.

Steve Imber, who is promoted to CEO of Challenge-trg Group, said, “What an exciting time for our business and all our staff! I’m thrilled to be taking on this role and continuing Tom and Rich’s vision. We specialise in creating jobs for people around the country – which couldn’t be more essential in these turbulent economic times. But to be able to move the business into the hands of our employees and encourage them to bring forward ideas and solutions is really what our business is about – equality, diversity and sustainable employment.”

Founders Tom and Richard Cropper will continue their oversight of the company on the newly formed board. John Shinnick becomes the Independent Employee Trust Chairman supported by the new independent board of trustees including employee representatives and senior management.

The deal was supported by advisors Matt Noon and Elan Iowerth from Hill Dickinson, Matt Hodgson from Claritas, Praetura and Close Brothers.

