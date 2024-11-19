The Wigan poet who's spreading positive poetry around the borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man has been leaving notes of affirmation in random places around his hometown.

Tom Stocks, local poet and educator who is also known as the chubby northerner on social media, said he made the notes during the recent election to sprinkle some positivity into the public during a time of negativity.

Reading ‘the world is a bit rubbish at the moment, and I just wanted to put a smile on your face’, he hopes they serve to put smiles on the faces of those who find them and lift the spirit of the whole city of wigan.

He started by leaving the notes on the train to Victoria station during his commute to work in Manchester.

Tom Stocks with someone who found one of his notes of positivity on a train in Wigan

Since then, he’s expanded out of the area leaving notes all around the UK during his work travels.

Dealing with depression and anxiety himself, Tom felt there was a place for the notes in ‘a world full of negativity’.

He posted the notes for 100 days straight last month and after a break, he hopes to re-invent the positive poetry over Christmas to give those of us who need it a little bit of festive joy.

Tom, from Hawkley in Wigan, said: “It’s infectious really, making someone happy in turns makes you happy. I think more than ever we need the little things in life to put a smile on our face.

Another happy recipient of one of the positive poetry notes.

“I write all the poetry myself so when I have conversations with people who have found my notes and they open up to me about their struggles with mental health it really puts everything into perspective.”

The letters read ‘Open for a smile’ and pictures are beginning to appear on social media from people discovering them.

He said: “I like to be that cheerleader for younger people who see these posts on their timelines.

“We never know what someone is going through, if my note puts a smile on someone’s face that is having a tough time or not it’s a win for me.

"I hope that people's days are instantly brightened when they see our notes and hope that they may even feel inspired to pay such kindness forward, making the world a better place!"