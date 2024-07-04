Theatre group set to shake up weekends in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Room Creative, a local production company that uses drama to engage with communities, has announced a summer programme of free outdoor theatre.

The project, called ‘Shake, Prattle & Role’, has engaged local writers to pen three short 20-minute plays based on the comedies, tragedies and histories of William Shakespeare. A professional cast is set to bring a modern twist to The Bard’s work, making it accessible to family audiences at local events throughout July and August.

The plays are original and turn Shakespeare’s themes on their heads: “Is This A Yoga Mat I See Before Me?” written by Jessica Hall is a crazy tale about a yoga teacher who wants to become the King of Influence on social media; “Ronan & Julia - The Trial” by Sharon Godiff-Pulido sees two fathers come together in a mock courtroom following the tragic loss of their son and daughter; “To Pee Or Not To Pee?” penned by Carl Hughes is a pantomime romp about Shakespeare’s journey from Stratford to London.

The cast includes a dynamic group of four actors who have appeared at theatres such as Bolton Octagon and The Lowry as well as on popular TV programmes like ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Coronation Street’ – they are Nathan Morris, Joanne Dakin, Ian Hayles and Lauren Sturgess. Experienced local Director, Martin Green, will be making sure these pop-up pieces of theatre will provide a good mixture of humour and drama, suitable for everyone.

Nathan Morris, Joanne Dakin, Lauren Sturgess and Ian Hayles make up the cast

The company will be appearing at four Saturday daytime events across Wigan and Leigh, as follows: 20th July at Haigh Woodland Park’s outdoor stage (11am to 4pm); 27th July at Pennington Hall Park as part of Leigh Pride from 12 noon; 3rd August in Leigh Civic Square for the Leigh Feast event from 2pm; 10th August at the Museum of Wigan Life (11.30am and 1pm) as well as in Wigan town centre as part of Wigan Pride. Performance times will vary and will happen roughly once an hour to allow the cast to change and set up for each play.

Martin explains, “We’ve been having lots of fun in rehearsals and we can’t wait to bring this free entertainment to residents and visitors. You don’t generally need to book for the performances, although there are a couple of limited seating performances in the Museum of Wigan Life and you would be advised to check the individual programmes for events such as Leigh Pride and Wigan Pride. We’re praying for better weather as most of our performances will be outside!”