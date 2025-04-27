Think Twice Before Paying for a Car Finance Claim: You Can Do It Yourself

Car Finance Claims UK

As the car finance mis-selling scandal continues to unfold, millions of drivers across the UK are waking up to the fact they could be owed compensation. But here’s the thing: you don’t need a claims management company to claim back what’s rightfully yours. You can do it yourself — quickly, easily, and without handing over a chunk of your refund.

Why Handle a PCP Claim Yourself?

It’s free to complain directly to your lender.

If you're not satisfied with their response, you can escalate your case to the Financial Ombudsman Service — again, without paying a penny. This route is simple and protects your right to 100% of any compensation awarded.

When you use a claims management company (CMC), however, it’s a different story. Many operate on a 'no win, no fee' basis, but if you win, they typically take a hefty slice of your payout. Some companies charge 20% to 30% of your refund — or even more once VAT is added.

The Hidden Costs of Using a Claims Firm

It’s easy to think a CMC will make the process smoother, but there are important downsides you might not hear about upfront.

First, the fees.

You could lose thousands from your compensation simply for asking someone else to send the same complaint you could send yourself in under an hour.

Second, the delays.

Introducing a third party often slows the process down. Lenders and the Ombudsman must communicate through the CMC, adding weeks — sometimes months — to your case.

Finally, trust issues.

Some CMCs have been criticised for offering little real value, sending generic complaints, and not properly explaining to customers what to expect.

What the DIY Process Looks Like

If you’re worried it’ll be difficult — don’t be. Here’s what you need to do:

Review your car finance agreement . Look for anything that seems unclear — especially around how commissions were explained.

. Look for anything that seems unclear — especially around how commissions were explained. Gather your paperwork . Finance agreements, emails, letters — it all helps.

. Finance agreements, emails, letters — it all helps. Submit a complaint directly to your lender . You don’t need fancy wording — just explain that you believe your agreement involved a hidden or unfair commission structure.

. You don’t need fancy wording — just explain that you believe your agreement involved a hidden or unfair commission structure. Escalate to the Financial Ombudsman if needed. If the lender rejects your complaint, you can ask the Ombudsman to review it — completely free.

It’s a straightforward process, and in many cases, people are securing refunds of £1,000, £5,000, or even £10,000 without paying a claims company a penny.

A Word from Car Finance Claims UK

Paul Mason, owner of Car Finance Claims UK, believes more people should be aware they can claim independently.

"Most people don't realise they can claim back thousands on their own. It's not just about hiring someone — it's about empowering drivers who were misled to take back what they’re owed."

Final Thought: Keep Every Penny You’re Due

At the end of the day, it’s your money — not a commission to share.

If you were mis-sold a PCP or HP agreement, you deserve to recover the full amount you lost, without losing 20–30% of it in unnecessary fees.