Three Wigan schools and colleges named in the Educate Awards 2024 shortlist
The Educate Awards has named one secondary school and two colleges from Wigan in this year’s shortlist.
- St John Rigby College has been shortlisted in the Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College category.
- Standish Community High School has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School category.
- Winstanley College has been shortlisted in the Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College category.
The shortlisted school and colleges will find out their fates on Friday, 15 November, at the glittering Educate Awards ceremony, held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.
Featuring 21 diverse categories, the awards shine a spotlight on all aspects of education from sports and arts to literacy and the environment.
The shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff and strategic leadership teams who continue to make a profound impact in their communities.
The event, which is in partnership with ASL Group, is the largest and most prestigious education awards of its kind. Schools, colleges, leadership teams, teachers and support staff from across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester come together to celebrate their achievements in a truly unique fashion.
The eagerly awaited shortlist was revealed on Thursday, 26 September, via the Educate Awards’ social channels.
Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to St John Rigby College, Standish Community High School and Winstanley College for making this year’s Educate Awards shortlist.
“We are continually amazed by the inspiring work that takes in the region’s schools and colleges, and this year’s shortlist is a testament to the passion and hard work of senior leadership teams, teachers and support staff around the region.
“The quality of the entries we received in 2024 has been exceptional, and we look forward to rolling out the red carpet and celebrating these achievements at the awards ceremony in November."
The Educate Awards is a spectacular evening that includes live performances from the region’s schools, a three-course gala dinner and, of course, the highly anticipated awards ceremony.
Kim added: “A huge thank you to partner, ASL Group, and our esteemed associate sponsors for supporting this year’s event. Without their support, this event really would not be possible.”
The associate sponsors include All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER Education, CPMM Media Group, EdenFiftyOne™, Fresh Start Waste Services, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub, Liverpool John Moore’s University, LSSP, Satis Education, SENDSCOPE, and SupplyWell.
The official 2024 shortlist:
1. The Communication Award, sponsored by CPMM Media Group
- Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton-le-Willows
- Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, Liverpool
- Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton
- Ridgeway High School, Wirral
2. Outstanding Commitment to the Environment, sponsored by Fresh Start Waste Services
- Loreto College, Manchester
- Neston High School, Wirral
- Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Sefton
- Ss Peter and Paul Primary School, Wirral
3. Careers & Enterprise Award, sponsored by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub
- St James' Catholic High School, Stockport
- St Mary's Catholic College, Wirral
- The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool
4. SEND Provision Award - Mainstream School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE
- Handforth Grange Primary School, Cheshire
- Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows
- Rainford High, St Helens
5. SEND Provision Award - Specialist School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE
- Alt Bridge School, Liverpool
- Inscape House School, Stockport
- Orrets Meadow School, Wirral
- Rodney House School, Manchester
6. Innovative & Creative Literacy Award, sponsored by EdenFiftyOne
- E-ACT The Oldham Academy North, Oldham
- Ridgeway High School, Wirral
- The Birkenhead Park School, Wirral
7. Outstanding Commitment to STEM, sponsored by All About STEM
- Evelyn Community Primary School, Knowsley
- Great Crosby Catholic Primary School, Sefton
- Halewood Academy, Knowsley
8. Outstanding Arts in Primary School
- Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton
- St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Sefton
- Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool
9. Outstanding Arts in Secondary School
- Falinge Park High School, Rochdale
- Gateacre School, Liverpool
- Sandbach School, Cheshire
- St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool
10. Community Partnership Award
- Kew Woods Primary School, Sefton
- St Damian's RC Science College, Tameside
- St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral
11. Mental Health & Wellbeing Award
- Blessed Carlo Acutis Catholic and Church of England Academy, Cheshire
- Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, Sefton
- St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton
12. Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School, sponsored by LSSP
- Bedford Drive Primary School, Wirral
- St Aloysius Catholic Primary School, Knowsley
- The Belvedere Preparatory School, Liverpool
13. Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School
- Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows
- Standish Community High School, Wigan
- Wright Robinson College, Manchester
14. Leadership Team of the Year
- Birchwood Community High School, Warrington
- Green Fold School, Bolton
- Our Lady and St Swithin's Catholic Primary School, Liverpool
15. Teacher of the Year, sponsored by CER
- Gemma Jackson from Stockport Academy
- Joanna McNally from Meols Cop High School, Sefton
- Kath Sweeney from Knotty Ash Primary School, Liverpool
- Katie Bell from The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool
16. School Support Star of the Year, sponsored by SupplyWell
- Joanne Ashcroft from Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows
- Louise Yates from Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton-le-Willows
- Paul Bohan from Holy Spirit Catholic Academy, Sefton
17. Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust, sponsored by Satis Education
- All Saints Multi Academy Trust, Liverpool
- Endeavour Learning Trust, Lancashire
- Rainbow Education Multi-Academy Trust, Knowsley
- St Joseph Catholic Multi Academy Trust, Liverpool
18. Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College, sponsored by LJMU
- Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton-le-Willows
- St John Rigby College, Wigan
- Winstanley College, Wigan
19. Most Inspirational Secondary School
- Chorlton High School, Manchester
- E-ACT The Oldham Academy North, Oldham
- The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool
20. Most Inspirational Primary School, sponsored by Angel Solutions
- Green Fold School, Bolton
- Handforth Grange Primary School, Cheshire
- St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton
- St Peter's CE Primary School, Bolton
21. WOW Recognition Award, sponsored by ASL Group
- Bedford Primary School, Sefton
- Holy Family Catholic Multi Academy Trust, Wirral
- West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral
- Wright Robinson College, Manchester
More information about the Educate Awards can be found here.
