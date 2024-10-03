Three Wigan schools and colleges named in the Educate Awards 2024 shortlist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Educate Awards has named one secondary school and two colleges from Wigan in this year’s shortlist.

St John Rigby College has been shortlisted in the Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College category.

Standish Community High School has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School category.

Winstanley College has been shortlisted in the Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College category.

The shortlisted school and colleges will find out their fates on Friday, 15 November, at the glittering Educate Awards ceremony, held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

The Educate Awards 2024 shortlist has been revealed.

Featuring 21 diverse categories, the awards shine a spotlight on all aspects of education from sports and arts to literacy and the environment.

The shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff and strategic leadership teams who continue to make a profound impact in their communities.

The event, which is in partnership with ASL Group, is the largest and most prestigious education awards of its kind. Schools, colleges, leadership teams, teachers and support staff from across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester come together to celebrate their achievements in a truly unique fashion.

The eagerly awaited shortlist was revealed on Thursday, 26 September, via the Educate Awards’ social channels.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to St John Rigby College, Standish Community High School and Winstanley College for making this year’s Educate Awards shortlist.

“We are continually amazed by the inspiring work that takes in the region’s schools and colleges, and this year’s shortlist is a testament to the passion and hard work of senior leadership teams, teachers and support staff around the region.

“The quality of the entries we received in 2024 has been exceptional, and we look forward to rolling out the red carpet and celebrating these achievements at the awards ceremony in November."

The Educate Awards is a spectacular evening that includes live performances from the region’s schools, a three-course gala dinner and, of course, the highly anticipated awards ceremony.

Kim added: “A huge thank you to partner, ASL Group, and our esteemed associate sponsors for supporting this year’s event. Without their support, this event really would not be possible.”

The official 2024 shortlist:

1. The Communication Award, sponsored by CPMM Media Group

Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton-le-Willows

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, Liverpool

Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton

Ridgeway High School, Wirral

2. Outstanding Commitment to the Environment, sponsored by Fresh Start Waste Services

Loreto College, Manchester

Neston High School, Wirral

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Sefton

Ss Peter and Paul Primary School, Wirral

3. Careers & Enterprise Award, sponsored by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub

St James' Catholic High School, Stockport

St Mary's Catholic College, Wirral

The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool

4. SEND Provision Award - Mainstream School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE

Handforth Grange Primary School, Cheshire

Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows

Rainford High, St Helens

5. SEND Provision Award - Specialist School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE

Alt Bridge School, Liverpool

Inscape House School, Stockport

Orrets Meadow School, Wirral

Rodney House School, Manchester

6. Innovative & Creative Literacy Award, sponsored by EdenFiftyOne

E-ACT The Oldham Academy North, Oldham

Ridgeway High School, Wirral

The Birkenhead Park School, Wirral

7. Outstanding Commitment to STEM, sponsored by All About STEM

Evelyn Community Primary School, Knowsley

Great Crosby Catholic Primary School, Sefton

Halewood Academy, Knowsley

8. Outstanding Arts in Primary School

Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton

St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Sefton

Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool

9. Outstanding Arts in Secondary School

Falinge Park High School, Rochdale

Gateacre School, Liverpool

Sandbach School, Cheshire

St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool

10. Community Partnership Award

Kew Woods Primary School, Sefton

St Damian's RC Science College, Tameside

St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral

11. Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Blessed Carlo Acutis Catholic and Church of England Academy, Cheshire

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, Sefton

St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton

12. Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School, sponsored by LSSP

Bedford Drive Primary School, Wirral

St Aloysius Catholic Primary School, Knowsley

The Belvedere Preparatory School, Liverpool

13. Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School

Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows

Standish Community High School, Wigan

Wright Robinson College, Manchester

14. Leadership Team of the Year

Birchwood Community High School, Warrington

Green Fold School, Bolton

Our Lady and St Swithin's Catholic Primary School, Liverpool

15. Teacher of the Year, sponsored by CER

Gemma Jackson from Stockport Academy

Joanna McNally from Meols Cop High School, Sefton

Kath Sweeney from Knotty Ash Primary School, Liverpool

Katie Bell from The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool

16. School Support Star of the Year, sponsored by SupplyWell

Joanne Ashcroft from Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows

Louise Yates from Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton-le-Willows

Paul Bohan from Holy Spirit Catholic Academy, Sefton

17. Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust, sponsored by Satis Education

All Saints Multi Academy Trust, Liverpool

Endeavour Learning Trust, Lancashire

Rainbow Education Multi-Academy Trust, Knowsley

St Joseph Catholic Multi Academy Trust, Liverpool

18. Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College, sponsored by LJMU

Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton-le-Willows

St John Rigby College, Wigan

Winstanley College, Wigan

19. Most Inspirational Secondary School

Chorlton High School, Manchester

E-ACT The Oldham Academy North, Oldham

The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool

20. Most Inspirational Primary School, sponsored by Angel Solutions

Green Fold School, Bolton

Handforth Grange Primary School, Cheshire

St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton

St Peter's CE Primary School, Bolton

21. WOW Recognition Award, sponsored by ASL Group

Bedford Primary School, Sefton

Holy Family Catholic Multi Academy Trust, Wirral

West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

Wright Robinson College, Manchester

More information about the Educate Awards can be found here.