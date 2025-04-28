Tony Porter Ponders: Are the younger Generation turning their backs on traditional politics? How lucky we are to have nature so close.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Have Labour misjudged the youth? Wigan Walks is my latest playlist on YouTube celebrating Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you know we talk a great deal about politics in my shop, I am still yet to hear anyone praise the Labour government nor Fettler’s being the new name for Galleries 25. Most folks I talk politics with are around my generation, Reform UK would have got many votes if we were to have local elections this year sadly we are not in Wigan. I have spoken to a few folks from the college and they to are thinking more along the right wing side of politics, don’t tell Keir. A lad just turned sixteen bemoaned not being able to buy Call of Duty game as it is a cert 18, he said that he was fed up he was not eighteen yet as he also wants to vote, who for, you have guessed it right, no pun intended, Reform UK.

I am wondering what will happen nationwide if, sorry typo I mean when, Labour do badly in the local, and a couple of By-Elections, will we see a reshuffle of the worst qualified cabinet ever, who is there to replace the various nodding dog Cabinet members? It is concerning. I personally think no matter who is in Number 10 be it one trick pony Reform UK, Useless Labour or the Tories who pulled the trigger on the General Election too soon, things are not going to get better anytime soon. Sir Keir did say on Monday that a Tory Reform collation would be a disaster for the country, erm, compared to him and his perfect policies?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wigan yet more Scaffolding has popped up near Hallgate on the proposed site of the New Market Hall, I was pondering if it was for an installation for more smoke and mirrors. I was wrong its purpose is to keep down the dust from the piling, drilling, going on, for oil to pay for it? Is the substantial boarding on the top if the scaffold designed to keep contained any event like the one a few weeks back that allegedly damaged Makinsons Arcade?

Not for Smoke and Mirrors, but this is all for containment.

On a completely different note, last week I got AI to write my column, many might think it was an improvement, it sort of hinted about something I had not posted at that time, which was worrying. It is now online and a sister playlist next to the ever-popular YouTube Wigan Watch called Wigan Walks (TheElder Gamer). I walk along footpaths, canals and the like around Wigan Borough.

It has always amazed me just how lucky we are to live so close to the natural beauty of the countryside. Most of it from the infrastructure left over from the industrialisation of Wigan over the last couple of centuries. I do ponder what those who lived and worked in horrific conditions would make of Wigan today. The Whelly Loop line is a triumph, and not yet spoiled by the yobs on motorbikes that shatter the peace in Haigh Hall Park and Plantation Woods.

On Monday Spain and Portugal hit by massive power outage, innocent cause, or is it a test by a country for possible cyber warfare? As I have said before, feet on ground warfare no longer seems to be a quick solution, but shut down the internet including power, banking, health services and a country would fall in days.